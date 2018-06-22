Maureen Disbot of St. Joseph Health Northern California in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Professional background: Began nursing career in Philadelphia trained in critical care, perioperative care and trauma. Positions in academic medicine as bedside RN, then management and moved to quality, patient safety and clinical analytics at the University of PA after completing graduate degree in 2005. Also served as adjunct faculty.

Education: R.N., B.S.N., M.S.N., MSOD

Certifications: CCRN, CPAN, CPHQ, Six Sigma

Is there a major accomplishment in the past year or so that you would like to share?

Helping my colleagues, patients and neighbors through the fires. It’s not over, but I am surrounded by heroes.

What is the achievement you are most proud of?: My family

What is your biggest challenge today?: The demands of keeping work-life balance as a priority.

Words that best describe you: Resilient, spiritual, compassionate, driven.

As a successful female professional, what were the biggest obstacles you faced and how did you overcome them?

Organizational culture is always a challenge but focusing on the positive always helps me see the way to achieving the improvement (along with my team and my leaders) to be the best. Using data well and focus is critical to success.

How do you think your profession will change in the next five years?

Technology and declining reimbursement will force more services to be driven to the community setting with more patient-centered solutions than we have today. Health care professionals will need to partner with community resources and non-clinical community members to supplement and support a more holistic approach to care with emphasis on prevention!

Who was your most important mentor?

I have had a few wonderful professional mentors in my career but my father has been my long time mentor until his death in 2011. He was my champion and my reality all at the same time. He insisted on excellence but made everything okay when things were not so good. He supported me in all of my interest: sports, music, hiking, fashion etc.

He had tremendous faith and a devotion to my mother that I still admire today and try to capture in my own life. Practical in every way but knew when we needed to get out of our comfort zone and try something new.

He is not physically here now, but I have five brothers who could easily offer the same characteristics that my father did for me as my ultimate mentor.

What advice would you give to a young woman entering your profession or the work world today?

Become proficient in your communication skills and be sure you have the “heart” to be a great caregiver. Healthy, meaningful relationships should always be a priority. There will never be an app to replace the spirit you get from great teams and effective leaders.

Most admired businessperson outside your organization: Saint/Mother Teresa CEO – for the poor

Typical day at the office: Long meetings, emails, presentations, and unexpected moments with colleagues that bring joy to work. Rounding to talk to our caregivers and patients.