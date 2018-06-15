Big changes are coming to MacArthur Place Hotel & Spa in Sonoma – and it all involves an Iron Chef.



The resort, located just a few blocks from the historic Sonoma Plaza, features 64 rooms, a spa, and a western-themed steakhouse, Saddles, which has been serving up prime ribs and martinis to hungry and thirsty locals and wine country visitors for over a decade.



However, it seems that even in Sonoma all good things come to an end and while MacArthur Place is here to stay, the property is about to undergo a major facelift.



In October 2017, MacArthur Place was acquired by Arizona-based IMH Financial Corporation from longtime owner, Sonoma local Suzanne Brangham. After the purchase, IMH declared that changes would be made to the propety and, while the exact nature of those changes remained unclear for some time, the company has now hit the ground running with renovations and a new restaurant concept.

