New calls for rent control in Sonoma County's tight housing market

The wildfires of October fueled calls to greatly increase the supply of affordable housing in Sonoma County.

Now the disaster also may factor into a new ballot measure that aims to provide greater protection for renters in Santa Rosa, even as voters across California may consider a related effort.

It is the latest rent control measure to emerge in Sonoma County, where rents have jumped sharply since the end of the Great Recession and vacant apartments are hard to find.

Rents soared nearly 50 percent from 2011 to 2016, and have risen to new heights since October, when the North Bay was hit with the most destructive wildfires in state history.

“The wildfires certainly hit an area that already had a tight housing market,” said Chris Salviati, an economist with Apartment List, a rental listing website based in San Francisco. “Whatever can be done to promote new housing and to replace what was lost is really crucial at this point.”

In the North Bay, the wildfires claimed 40 lives and destroyed more than 6,000 homes. The disaster quickly created a scramble of fire survivors seeking replacement housing.

It also led to a state order that aims to combat price gouging, and more recently it prompted local officials to propose a new tax to support affordable housing projects.

Now a year after Santa Rosa voters removed a rent control law enacted by the City Council, a new effort is underway to put a similar measure on city ballots this November.

“We are working and gathering signatures to pass a rent stabilization and just-cause eviction ballot initiative,” said Davin Cárdenas, co-director of the North Bay Organizing Project.

Cárdenas said the push for a law to protect renters “is the direct result of the fires,” though he acknowledged renters’ advocates around the state are calling for similar laws.

“Renters were feeling the pinch before the fires,” he said. “And after the fires the necessity has skyrocketed” for such a measure.

The organizing project’s effort comes as rent control proponents statewide this spring turned in enough signatures to qualify a ballot initiative that would allow stronger rent control measures in California cities.

The measure, which Secretary of State Alex Padilla said Friday had qualified for the Nov. 6 ballot, would ask state voters to repeal a law that prohibits local rent control laws from regulating single-family homes and condominiums or any unit built after 1995.

In the county, renters occupy 40 percent of roughly 190,000 housing units, according to 2016 Census data.

They live in large apartment complexes, as well as in condominium developments and single-family neighborhoods.

The data collected on rents is limited and typically comes from rents charged new tenants at larger apartment complexes, often with more than 50 units.

Apartment List reports the median two-bedroom apartment in Santa Rosa rented in May for $1,974 a month, an increase of 3.4 percent from a year earlier. RentCafe, another online rental site, reports the average May rent for Santa Rosa at $1,916, an increase of 5.9 percent.

Vacant apartments are scarce. Surveys by the Santa Barbara-based apartment information service Yardi Matrix found occupancy rates of apartments in east Santa Rosa in March at 97.1 percent. West of Highway 101 the rate was 97.6 percent.