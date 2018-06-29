The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Peter Kiel has joined the Napa and Santa Rosa offices of the law firm of Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty as a partner.

Kiel comes from a water and energy firm in Sacramento where he worked on the full array of legal issues related to surface water and groundwater, including water rights, the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, endangered species, water quality, and wetlands.

The firm’s announcement stated the shift to wine country will allow Kiel to work with wine industry trade associations, water districts, electrical energy producers and open space and land conservation organizations.

He will continue his statewide water and environmental practice and his work at the state Capitol.

—

Michael Sharp has been named CEO of CourseCo, a Petaluma-based golf course management firm for 33 facilities in three states. As part of the transition, the Petaluma company stated that its founder, Tom Isaak, will become CourseCo’s chairman.

“Michael has been integral to the continued, exceptional record of stable growth at CourseCo. Our new roles reflect our determination to advance our mission and strategy led by the best possible talent. We believe this is essential to maintaining our faithful relationships with our clients and to sustain optimal growth consistent with our standards and values.

Our leadership lineup is just right for a very bright future,” Isaak stated in the announcement.

Sharp, joined CourseCo nearly 15 years ago. He is a PGA professional and partner in CourseCo.

He attended Christian Brothers High School in Sacramento and graduated from Sacramento State University.

Sharp has held various leadership positions within the golf industry.

—

Susan Fette has been promoted to CEO of TLC Child & Family Services in Sebastopol.

She has worked with the nonprofit since 2008 as a social worker, program director and associate director.

—

Nils Warnock, Ph.D., has been selected as director of conservation science for Audubon Canyon Ranch, a not-for-profit environmental conservation and education organization founded in 1962 to protect Tomales Bay in Marin County.

Warnock’s tenure at the ranch’s Cypress Grove Research Center on the east shore of Tomales Bay will commence on Aug. 28.

For the last eight years, Warnock has served as the executive director of Audubon Alaska and a vice president of the National Audubon Society.

The group stated he has a Ph.D. in ecology from the University of California at Davis and San Diego State University.

Warnock started his career in west Marin at Point Blue, where he was the co-director of the Wetlands Division from 2000-2008.