Marin County Department of Public Works completed a series of four slide-repair projects across Marin over the last five months. The four slides, in addition to eight other slide repairs that occurred in summer and fall 2017, were caused by the severe storms that hit the county in early 2017.

The four newly completed sites are Sir Francis Drake Boulevard at Baywood Canyon, Marshall Petaluma Road at mile marker 8.24 in west Marin, and Red Rock Way and Los Ranchitos, both located in unincorporated San Rafael. Petaluma-based Team Ghilotti was contracted to do the construction at all four sites, carrying a total cost of $1.4 million.

All four projects required repaving of the roadway adjacent to the newly constructed retaining walls. For the Sir Francis Drake and Marshall Petaluma projects, an additional 40 feet of road needed to be repaved at each end of the walls.

—

COTS, a homelessness agency headquartered in Petaluma, will open an office in Santa Rosa on July 9 to assist those who have been made homeless due to the 2017 fires or to changes in the rental and employment markets following the fires.

Located at 575 W. College Ave. in Santa Rosa, the office will provide deposit assistance, rental subsidies and shared housing opportunities to low-income households and individuals struggling with homelessness. Through the new office, COTS will expand two of its housing programs in which residents enjoy a housing retention rate of over 90 percent, and will serve at least 572 people over the next three years, according to its announcement.

COTS’ new office will be open for at least three years, it stated. The new office has support from a consortium of funders, including The Tipping Point Community Emergency Relief Fund; the North Bay Fire Relief Fund a partnership of the Press Democrat, state. Sen. Mike McGuire, and Redwood Credit Union; the county of Sonoma; and many individuals, community groups and businesses,

COTS invites the public to an open house from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, July 18. Guests can RSVP at www.cots.org. Those interested in accessing support can get more information at the website after July 1.

—

California State Assembly member Marc Levine has recognized The Wattle Guys as the North Bay’s 2018 Small Business of the Year. The Assembly annually recognizes small businesses throughout the state.

The Wattle Guys were early pioneers in the storm-water technology industry. Their namesake product, straw wattles, look something like thick lengths of rope, which can be draped along denuded hillsides and staked in place to prevent erosion and help retain pollutants.

“After losing his entire home to the fires, Doug Allard, managing member of The Wattle Guys, transformed his empty property in the heart of the fire-ravaged Santa Rosa into a worksite to create straw wattles and inlet protection on site. He provided these products to his neighbors free of charge,” the announcement stated. “The Wattle Guys prioritized installing straw wattles in the immediate burn area, then installing inlet protection devices around storm drain inlets to prevent burned materials from entering the waterways.”

—

Leadership Institute for Just and Resilient Communities, formerly known as the Leadership Institute for Ecology and the Economy, has joined the Daily Acts Organization in Petaluma.

Applications are now being accepted for the fall 2018 class of the 10-month leadership training program, which meets once monthly to provide the inspiration, skills and support network for leaders to be more effective change agents in their lives, organizations and communities.