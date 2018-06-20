Read more about cannabis commerce in the North Bay: nbbj.news/cannabis

Rogoway Law Group, which specializes in cannabis industry law, has expanded its offices beyond Santa Rosa and San Francisco to Los Angeles, announcing the opening of a Miracle Mile location.

“Proximity to the clients and proximity to the regulators is crucial for us to excel and maintain our edge,” said Joe Rogoway, founder and managing attorney of the firm, in the announcement.

Rogoway, 37, started his practice in Santa Rosa in 2011, according to his profile as a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 winner earlier this year. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and his J.D. from the University of San Francisco.