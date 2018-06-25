North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales: June 25, 2018

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | June 25, 2018, 9:03AM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./ONCOR International; PARE = Pacific Alliance Real Estate; TFGP = Terra Firma Global Partners; WCRE = W Commercial Real Estate; WR = Wright Realty

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Marin and Lake.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

LAKE COUNTY

2,250sf at 13340 E. Highway 20, #O, Clearlake Oaks; retail; Lake County Behavioral Health; Marshall Kelly of K&C; Big Oak Center LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; March 15

MARIN COUNTY

7,226sf at 1281 Andersen Drive, #K, San Rafael; industrial; Exclusively Doors; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Kretschmer Associates, LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 4

5,043sf at 201 Alameda del Prado, #103, Novato; office; Forefront Telecare, Inc.; Jeffrey Wilmore & Theo Banks of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Dec. 22

4,656sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #23, San Rafael; industrial; Optimum Processing, Inc.; na; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 20

1,502sf at 55 Mitchell Blvd., #B, San Rafael; industrial; Sunshine Designs, Inc.; Vesa Becam of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 23

454sf at 25 Mitchell Blvd., #12C, San Rafael; industrial; Universal Tone Management; Matt Storms of K&C; Guitty Alexander; Vesa Becam of K&C; April 23

SONOMA COUNTY

28,000sf at 1450 Neotomas Ave., Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma (Health Services); na; Cornerstone Properties; Mike Wagner of Cornerstone Properties; May 22

26,200sf at 1451 Grove St., Healdsburg; industrial; Golden State Cider; James Nobles of K&C; Sauers Properties; na; June 1

16,000sf at 275 Petaluma Ave., Sebastopol; industrial; U.S. Postal Service; na; Art Point Studios, a Partnership; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (Oct. 28)

9,100sf at 1450 Airport Blvd., #200, , Santa Rosa; Office; Tenant- Dry Creek Rancheria of Pomo Indians; Tenant’s Broker- Phil Wright, Wright Realty; Landlord- Ferronato Properties, LLC; Landlord’s Broker- Paul Schwartz, Terra Firma Global Partners; (Nov. 1)

5,334sf at 1160 N. Dutton Ave., #140 & 200, Santa Rosa; office; Santa Rosa Community Health Centers; Dave Peterson of K&C; EnergySoft Properties; na; April 18

5,250sf at 578 Martin Ave., Rohnert Park; industrial; Shubb Capos; na; Paul Blum; Mike Flitner of K&C; April 30

4,748sf at 285 Sutton Place, #B, Santa Rosa; industrial, renewal; Nestle Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company; na; My So Investments; Kevin Doran of K&C; April 20

3,000sf at 390 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park; industrial; Jubilee Jumps; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceño of K&C; Phan LLC; Brian Keegan & Peter Briceño of K&C; March 21

2,999sf at 111 Santa Rosa Ave., #300, Santa Rosa; Office; Tenant- Robert Half Co; Tenant’s Broker- Chris Twehill, JLL; Landlord- 851 Irwin Street, LLC; Landlord’s Broker- Paul Schwartz, Terra Firma Global Partners; May 1

2,774sf at 1415 Maple Ave., Santa Rosa; retail; Set Tellez-Soriano; na; Schneider Family Living Trust; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (April 1)

2,684sf at 3451 Airway Drive, #A and B, Santa Rosa; Office; Tenant- NorCal Print and Design; Paul Schwartz, Terra Firma Global Partners represented both parties.; Landlord- Leonardi Properties, Inc.; na; May 1

1,593sf at 111 Santa Rosa Ave., #240, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; Russ Mayer of K&C; 851 Irwin Street, LLC; na; April 13

1,498sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Ave., #M, Santa Rosa; retail, renewal; European Foods; na; Carmann Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (April 1)

1,435sf at 2790 Santa Rosa Ave., #K, Santa Rosa; office; Horizon Personnel Services, Inc.; Michael Mazanec of NBCRE; Carmann Brekke; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (July 1)

1,250sf at 144 S. E St., #203, Santa Rosa; office; Law Office of Joshua Katz; Joel Jaman of K&C; Matanzas Creek Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; March 30

693sf at 6020 Commerce Blvd., #127, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Kenneth Weise; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners, LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (July 1)

641sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #102, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Hofer & Associates Wealth Management; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners, LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (May 1)

600sf at 500 Mission Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; retail; Urban Pizza Co., LLC; na; Oroz Trust; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; April 13

460sf at 6040 Commerce Blvd., #106, Rohnert Park; office; Matthew Eshoo; Matthew Eshoo of PARE; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners, LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (June 1)

435sf at 144 S. E St., #203, Santa Rosa; office; Jeffrey Beeson; Joel Jaman of K&C; Matanzas Creek Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; March 30

403sf at 6020 Commerce Blvd., #122, Rohnert Park; office, renewal; Wasson Investment Services; na; 6010 Commerce Blvd. Partners, LLC; Carlos Rivas of WCRE; (July 1)

210sf at 144 S. E St., #210, Santa Rosa; office, renewal & expansion; Legal Aid of Sonoma County; Joel Jaman of K&C; Matanzas Creek Properties; Joel Jaman of K&C; March 30

150sf at 1435 N. McDowell Blvd., Petaluma; retail, commercial kitchen; Old Chicago Pizza; Sara Wann of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; Mike Wagner of Cornerstone Properties; Jan. 19

132sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #6, Santa Rosa; office; Aplos Group Architecture, Inc.; Gil Saydah of K&C; Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; April 3

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

SONOMA COUNTY

654,271sf at 4665, 4669 & 4685 Badger Road & 1105 Baird Road, Santa Rosa; office land (15.02 acres); Rincon Valley Union School District; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Estate of Marion Elston & Edwin Olson; na; June 11; na

435,600sf at 3340, 3366 & 3380 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; retail land (10 acres) & multifamily (25 units); 3340 Mendocino, LLC; na; Tambellini Properties Two, LLC; Tom Laugero of K&C; May 31; na

351,094sf at 3320 Corporate Center Parkway, Santa Rosa; land (8.06 acres); Corporate Center Parkway, LLC; Paul Schwartz of TFGP; AJ Ventures (REO by Exchange Bank); na; March 1; $3,100,000

5,975sf at 1418-1422 Fourth St. & 115 Talbot St., Santa Rosa; retail; Ly Sok; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; 4th & Talbot St, LLC; Marshall Kelly of K&C; May 15; na