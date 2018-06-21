Hotel revenue in Sonoma County appears to be backing off the double-digit annual increases that were persistent after the October wildfires.
Figures released today by travel analytics and data firm STR show that hotel revenue for the county in May was $30.9 million, up 7.8 from the figure in May 2017. The three other North Bay counties in the report — Solano, Marin and Napa — all saw year-to-date revenue increases as well, but none got into double-digit territory.
After the wildfires, the revenue increases rose month by double digits: November, 2017 up 21.2 percent; December, 28.5 percent; January, 30.6 percent; February, 28.7 percent; March, 20.7 percent and April, 18.3 percent.
Revenue from the county hotel industry in 2018 through May was reported at $124.5 million, up 19.4 percent from this point in 2017.
The other county hit by the wildfires, Napa County, had a much different post fire experience, with revenue declining in October by 36.6 percent; and by 4.2 percent in November. Since then, the revenues have stayed in the positive range, increasing in May by 6 percent over May, 2017. Its year-to-date revenue is up 4.4 percent, the firm reported.
North Bay hotel data
May figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from the same month in 2017. See data from previous months.
NAPA COUNTY
- Occupancy: 77.1%, down 1.7%
- Average daily rate: $366.08, up 3.8%
- Revenue: $44.2 million, up 6.0%
- Year-to-date revenue: up 4.4%
- Survey size: 5,062 rooms
SONOMA COUNTY
- Occupancy: 82.6%, up 5.1%
- Average daily rate: $192.72, up 4.2%
- Revenue: $30.9 million, up 7.8%
- Year-to-date revenue: up 19.4%
- Survey size: 6,283 rooms
MARIN COUNTY
- Occupancy: 78.5%, down 1.9%
- Average daily rate: $191.71, up 2.5%
- Revenue: $11.8 million, up 0.5%
- Year-to-date revenue: up 2.0%
- Survey size: 2,537 rooms
SOLANO COUNTY
- Occupancy: 74.8%, down 0.6%
- Average daily rate: $104.13, up 5.7%
- Revenue: $10.6 million, up 5.2%
- Year-to-date revenue: up 7.0%
- Survey size: 4,396 rooms
Source: STR