May figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from the same month in 2017. See data from previous months .

Hotel revenue in Sonoma County appears to be backing off the double-digit annual increases that were persistent after the October wildfires.

Figures released today by travel analytics and data firm STR show that hotel revenue for the county in May was $30.9 million, up 7.8 from the figure in May 2017. The three other North Bay counties in the report — Solano, Marin and Napa — all saw year-to-date revenue increases as well, but none got into double-digit territory.

After the wildfires, the revenue increases rose month by double digits: November, 2017 up 21.2 percent; December, 28.5 percent; January, 30.6 percent; February, 28.7 percent; March, 20.7 percent and April, 18.3 percent.

Revenue from the county hotel industry in 2018 through May was reported at $124.5 million, up 19.4 percent from this point in 2017.

The other county hit by the wildfires, Napa County, had a much different post fire experience, with revenue declining in October by 36.6 percent; and by 4.2 percent in November. Since then, the revenues have stayed in the positive range, increasing in May by 6 percent over May, 2017. Its year-to-date revenue is up 4.4 percent, the firm reported.