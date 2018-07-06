s
North Bay professionals news from Smashmallow, ForceBrands, RE/Max Gold and more

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
July 6, 2018, 1:15PM

The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com.

Ted Witt has been hired as vice president of operations for Smashmallow, makers of snackable marshmallows and crispy rice treats.

Witt spent the last 13 years in various operational roles at Clif Bar and Company, most recently leading the company’s co-manufacturing operations as senior director of contract manufacturing and innovation.

Previous to his time at Clif, Witt was the vice president of operations at Jacobs Farm/Del Cabo, an international grower and shipper of organic produce. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from San Francisco State University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Kari Svanstrom has been hired by the city of Sebastopol as planning director, effective Aug. 1.

Svanstrom is a Sebastopol resident and held the role of senior planner with the city of Mill Valley since 2013 and acting interim director of Planning and Building since 2017. She is a licensed architect, a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, and a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professional, according to the city’s announcement.

Derek Stefan of Santa Rosa has been hired as client strategist and executive recruiter for the recruiting firm of ForceBrands.

Stefan is a Santa Rosa native and graduated from Montgomery High School. The firm stated that he attended UCLA for two years, then transferred to University of San Francisco earning a bachelor of science in applied economics. He is a certified staffing professional through the American Staffing Association and is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management.

Realtor DeAndre Harris has joined the RE/Max Gold office in Vallejo. Previously with Keller Williams, Harris has been a part of the Solano County community for 31 years and specializes in residential real estate.

Matthew Dempsey has been hired by Flora Springs Winery & Vineyards as tasting room manager at The Room in St. Helena.

Prior to joining Flora Springs, Dempsey spent over two years at Trinitas Cellars in Napa, most recently as assistant tasting room manager, and before that as wine educator and tasting room associate.

Jennifer Sunseri recently joined a Napa office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator.

Longtime chef Barbara Alexander is stepping away from the job she has held for the past 16 years as director and chef of the Napa Valley Cooking School, located on the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College.

Chuck McBride has been hired by the city of Santa Rosa as chief financial officer, a role responsible for overseeing financial and accounting functions, including budgeting, accounting, purchasing and long-term planning. McBride will oversee a 102-person finance team managing the city’s $447 million budget.

McBride comes to Santa Rosa from the city of Carlsbad, where he most recently served as Administrative Services director, overseeing finance, human resources, and information technology. He joined the City of Carlsbad in 2010 as finance director.

The city stated that McBride’s previous experience includes serving as assistant finance director for the City of Santa Monica. Before that he was an accounting manager for the City of Oceanside and JC Resorts, a private resort management company.

McBride holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of California, Davis, and an MBA degree from the University of Southern California.

Paul Dunaway is the new Adult and Aging Division director for the Sonoma County Human Services Department. Dunaway has been with the department since 1999 and served in several positions with the Family, Youth and Children’s Division, the department stated.

He has completed the Bay Area Social Services Consortium Executive Development Program and the Sonoma County Higher Executive Management training program. Dunaway is a licensed marriage and family therapist with an M.A. in counseling from Sonoma State University.

The department also announced Felisa Pinson has been selected as the new Economic Assistance Division director. She has worked for the department since 1998 in several divisions, including Economic Assistance, Employment and Training and Family, Youth and Children. Since 2013, Pinson has been an Economic Assistance Section manager with responsibility for client intake. She has completed the Bay Area Social Services Consortium Executive Development Program.

Kerry Fugett has been named Leadership Institute and Resilient Hubs manager of Daily Acts. She previously served as executive director of Sonoma County Conservation Action for the past two years.

During the disastrous fires in Northern California in October, she co-chaired the launch team for SonomaCounty.Recovers.org, a platform to coordinate relief efforts between community groups and government agencies.

Fugett graduated from the University of California at San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in physiology and neuroscience. She worked as a field biologist on a variety of projects, according to the announcement, including researching the impacts of agriculture on wildlife in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa and Ecuador.

Paul Asmuth has joined the board of trustees for Land Trust of Napa County. Asmuth is the general manager of The Napa Valley Reserve and also serves on the Meadowood Napa Valley Executive Committee.

Before working with The Napa Valley Reserve, Asmuth was the general manager at Jaeger Vineyards and was a certified public accountant and Partner at Pisenti & Brinker, LLP, according to the announcement.

In 2016 he became a certified California naturalist and is the founder and manager of a 475-tree coast redwood carbon sequestration forest, irrigated with wastewater effluent. The Land Trust has worked with landowners to complete over 200 real estate projects, protecting more than 70,000 acres of land – over 14 percent of Napa County.

Allison Sanford of Santa Rosa has been named chairwoman of the Sonoma Land Trust’s board of directors.

A board member since 2009, Sanford recently worked for the County of Sonoma where she served as chief of staff to former county supervisor Tim Smith for 17 years. Prior to that, she served as marketing director for KFTY broadcasting and Rosenberg’s Department Store. Sanford replaces outgoing board chair, Neal Fishman.

Since 1976, Sonoma Land Trust stated that it has protected more than 50,000 acres of scenic, natural, agricultural and open land.