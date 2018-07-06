The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Ted Witt has been hired as vice president of operations for Smashmallow, makers of snackable marshmallows and crispy rice treats.

Witt spent the last 13 years in various operational roles at Clif Bar and Company, most recently leading the company’s co-manufacturing operations as senior director of contract manufacturing and innovation.

Previous to his time at Clif, Witt was the vice president of operations at Jacobs Farm/Del Cabo, an international grower and shipper of organic produce. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business management from San Francisco State University and an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

—

Kari Svanstrom has been hired by the city of Sebastopol as planning director, effective Aug. 1.

Svanstrom is a Sebastopol resident and held the role of senior planner with the city of Mill Valley since 2013 and acting interim director of Planning and Building since 2017. She is a licensed architect, a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, and a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) accredited professional, according to the city’s announcement.

—

Derek Stefan of Santa Rosa has been hired as client strategist and executive recruiter for the recruiting firm of ForceBrands.

Stefan is a Santa Rosa native and graduated from Montgomery High School. The firm stated that he attended UCLA for two years, then transferred to University of San Francisco earning a bachelor of science in applied economics. He is a certified staffing professional through the American Staffing Association and is a member of the Society of Human Resource Management.

—

Realtor DeAndre Harris has joined the RE/Max Gold office in Vallejo. Previously with Keller Williams, Harris has been a part of the Solano County community for 31 years and specializes in residential real estate.

—

Matthew Dempsey has been hired by Flora Springs Winery & Vineyards as tasting room manager at The Room in St. Helena.

Prior to joining Flora Springs, Dempsey spent over two years at Trinitas Cellars in Napa, most recently as assistant tasting room manager, and before that as wine educator and tasting room associate.

—

Jennifer Sunseri recently joined a Napa office of the financial services firm Edward Jones as a branch office administrator.

—

Longtime chef Barbara Alexander is stepping away from the job she has held for the past 16 years as director and chef of the Napa Valley Cooking School, located on the St. Helena campus of Napa Valley College.

—

Chuck McBride has been hired by the city of Santa Rosa as chief financial officer, a role responsible for overseeing financial and accounting functions, including budgeting, accounting, purchasing and long-term planning. McBride will oversee a 102-person finance team managing the city’s $447 million budget.

McBride comes to Santa Rosa from the city of Carlsbad, where he most recently served as Administrative Services director, overseeing finance, human resources, and information technology. He joined the City of Carlsbad in 2010 as finance director.

The city stated that McBride’s previous experience includes serving as assistant finance director for the City of Santa Monica. Before that he was an accounting manager for the City of Oceanside and JC Resorts, a private resort management company.