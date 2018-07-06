Marin General Hospital’s Structural Heart Program, featuring TAVR, grossed more than $1.2 million in proceeds after more than 500 guests attended Marin General Hospital Foundation’s annual black-tie gala on May 19.

According to the hospital, TAVR is a procedure that involves threading a catheter with a prosthetic valve through a blood vessel in the patient’s groin and up to the heart. It effectively replaces the defective valve – providing symptom relief and improved quality of life. Originally developed as an option for patients too frail for open-heart surgery, TAVR is anticipated to become the standard of care for most intermediate and low risk aortic stenosis patients in the future.

—

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC, plans to open a location in American Canyon. Slated to open in the Napa Junction Shopping Center on the corner of Napa Junction Road and Reliant Way this summer, the new location is owned by longtime area development partner Santa Rosa-based Chandi Hospitality Group.

Chandi Hospitality is leading Mountain Mike’s growth efforts in the North Bay; between current operating and stores in development, the group owns 13 locations.

The new Mountain Mike’s restaurant is located at 410 Napa Junction Road, Suite 106, American Canyon. The chain has grown to almost 200 units in California, Oregon, Nevada and Utah.

—

The Lake County Winegrape Commission and Lake County Winery Association have launched a new website highlighting Lake County wine country.

Elements of this new educational resource include specifics on what makes the area unique for grape growing, as well as in-depth information on the geology, climate and people of the area. For example, the site discusses the area’s past volcanism, the influence it’s had on the area’s geography and how this factor contributes to uniqueness of Lake County’s wines. The site is LakeCountyWine.org.

—

Midori Verity, a marriage and communications expert, recently received The Leadership Award at The World Speakers Summit. Verity is the author of “Secrets to a Kickass Marriage,” show host of “The Kickass Relationship Show” and founder of Santa Rosa-based Couples & Bubbles Events & Retreats. She has a degree in communications and sociology from the University of California, Davis.

—

Sonoma State University President Judy K. Sakaki joined presidents of nine other U.S. universities and colleges in visiting Israel the week of June 25 through the American Jewish Committee Project Interchange institute.

The 17-member delegation included the presidents of Cornell University, California State University, San Bernardino, University of San Diego, Northern Arizona University; the Illinois Institute of Technology, Tufts University, Tulane University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Vermont.

The university stated that during their visit, the university presidents engaged a variety of perspectives from Israeli Jewish and Arab experts across the political and social spectrum. The delegation also will travel to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian experts on society, higher education, and entrepreneurship in the Palestinian Authority.

Sessions with renowned experts and site visits throughout Israel will provide analysis of an array of complex issues facing Israel and the region. Discussions with academic and civil society leaders will focus on Israel’s high-tech and entrepreneurial landscape, security challenges, diversity in Israeli society, and Israel’s approach to global humanitarian aid.

—

The Hanna Institute at Hanna Boys Center has received a $650,000 grant from the Tipping Point Community to support a strategic collaborative of Sonoma Valley organizations responding to the widespread trauma that is impacting tens of thousands of North Bay Area residents following the wildfires in the fall of 2017, the organization stated.