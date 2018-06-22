Will the rocket ride for Napa cabernet sauvignon and Sonoma pinot noir continue?

Rather than a fad or economic bubble, consumer thirst for cabernet sauvignon wines could have firm footing for rising bottle, grape and vineyard prices, but the industry will have to adjust to rising costs and decreasing North Coast sources.

That’s what around 200 wine business and financial professionals heard at the 23rd annual Vineyard Economics Symposium, put on by Wine Business Monthly at the Napa Valley Marriott in Napa on June 18.

The value of open, plantable land for winegrapes in Napa County has been growing at an 8 percent compound annual growth rate since the mid-1990s, according to speaker Tony Correia, a go-to rural lands appraiser in California and particularly in North Coast Wine County. That’s taken values for such raw land from under $50,000 an acre in 1996 to over $250,000 last year.

But a big determinant of plantable land is the government OK to do so, and these days that means approved erosion-control plans, Correia said.

“I’ve seen deals that were struck, but they weren’t closed until the application was approved,” he said.

Underlying that rise is the skew in sales growth toward higher-end wines. That drives up grape prices as vintners seek out better fruit, which makes the vineyards that grow it more valuable and the land capable of planting such vines treasured, Correia said.

A similar situation has been happening in Sonoma County, according to Correia. Fueled in particular by rising prices for pinot noir grapes, the county has been enjoying 7 percent to 8 percent compound annual growth, from about $20,000 an acre for plantable land in 1996 to around $100,000 last year.

Trouble is, there is a dwindling amount of open, plantable land left in Sonoma and Napa counties to put new grapes, Correia said. So growers and vintners are turning increasingly to Mendocino County’s prized pinot noir region, Anderson Valley, and to Lake County for cab grapes to feed brands out of Napa and Sonoma counties.

The rapid rise in the value of cabernet isn’t the wine business’s form of “irrational exuberance,” as former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan had characterized the superheated stock-market rise before the 2001 bursting of the dot-com bubble, according to speaker Matt Johnson, chief winemaker of Treasury Wine Estates.

Like the “tulip mania” that gripped the Holland bulb market in the 1600s, he said, the tumble of sales for merlot wines after their cinematic slight in “Sideways” in 2004 and the rapid rise and slip of moscato sales after a hip-hop mention underscores the shallowness of demand for those products. Yet cabernet sauvignon is different, Johnson said.

“There has been only one cultural shift for a product with sound demand,” he said. “The others were about a change in passions or a trend.”

What makes the rise of cab different is the big base of sales the growth is coming to, Johnson said. Cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay vines are planted around the world, and cab is the dominant variety in France, California, Washington and China.

“These two varieties represent solid sales for years to come,” Johnson said.

Cab also is a versatile variety that can be made into wines of varying styles for wines that retail for $5 and up to $1,000 a bottle, he said.

Two challenges for continued cultivation of cabernet sauvignon in the North Coast is growing it in areas where grape development is more challenging and farming costs are growing at a rapid clip, according to symposium speaker Justin Leigon, viticulturist with Napa Valley-based Pina Vineyard Management.