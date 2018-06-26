Lagunitas Brewing Company — a Petaluma-based brewery — today announced a deeper dive into cannabis-enhanced beverages, this a sparkling water infused with key ingredients of the herb.

Hi-Fi Hops, set to be available July 30, is a collaboration between Lagunitas — started in 1993 and recently acquired by brewery giant Heineken — and CannaCraft, the announcement stated.

Santa Rosa-based Cannacraft was founded in 2014 and has become a major player in the state’s expanding legal cannabis trade. It offers more than 100 products, including vaping products and infused chocolates. One of its cannabis brands, AbsoluteXtracts, is being used in the new water.

“This IPA-inspired sparkling water is made using everything Lagunitas knows about hops and infused with THC and/or CBD (depending on your vibe),” the brewery’s announcement stated. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is one of the chemical compounds naturally occurring in cannabis and is the primary one associated with its psychoactive effects. Another compound is cannabidiol, or CBD, doesn't get users high and is a primary focus for medicinal products.

The sparkling water will be available in “two dosages,” one with 10 milligrams of THC and one with 5 milligrams each of THC and CBD.

This product launch comes the same day as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced the first approval of a marijuana derivative in a treatment. CBD-based Epidiolex by United Kingdom-based GW Pharmaceuticals is an oral solution designed to treat seizures from two rare and severe forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome and Dravet syndrome, in patients 2 and older.

The FDA said the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency would be making a determination on whether CBD will be coming off the schedule 1 list of harmful drugs, where marijuana was placed.

Lagunitas's first toe into the waters of cannabis beverages came last August. It released SuperCritical Ale, a hoppy beer brewed with terpenes, aromatic compounds of essential oils extracted from some plants, including cannabis and hops. The brew contains no THC, the chemical that triggers psychoactive effects.

The Press Democrat reported that one wine brand, Legion of Bloom, had introduced a sparkling wine, Legion of Bloom. It does not contain THC.

Hi-Fi Hops sparkling water product will initially be available at dispensaries throughout California. It will be available to anyone over 21.