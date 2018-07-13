The North Bay Business Journal is looking for news of promotions, new hires and awards for possible publication in the People section. Email your press releases to people@busjrnl.com .

Ovid Battat has been appointed national accounts manager for Long Meadow Ranch (www.longmeadowranch.com), and Brandy Steinhauser as Midwest sales manager. In these newly created roles, the company stated, both Battat and Steinhauser will report to Vice President of Sales Brad Groper.

Based in Florida, Battat joins LMR from Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits where he spent a decade leading the National Accounts division for Diageo. Battat is also a certified sommelier whose previous roles include brand marketing manager at Fedway Associates and operating his own importing business.

Formerly area manager at Don Sebastiani and Sons, Steinhauser is based in Ohio and responsible for leading the development and expansion of this market covering Illinois, Wisconsin, Kansas, Ohio, Kentucky, Michigan and Nebraska.

Established in 1989, Long Meadow Ranch operations include multiple wine estates, namely Rutherford, Mayacamas and Anderson Valley. Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena also boasts an American farmhouse restaurant, chefs’ table, outdoor café, farmer’s market, general store, and wine tasting bar.

Mark Fujiwara has been hired at Baird, an international, employee-owned wealth management firm, as director of the Mill Valley office. Fujiwara joins the firm with 20 years of industry experience, most recently working at Morgan Stanley, where he served as vice president, financial adviser and portfolio management director.

Jennifer L. Klendworth has been appointed branch manager of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management office in Napa at 700 Main St.

Klendworth, who has been with Morgan Stanley Wealth Management since 2002, holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of California, San Diego, in economics.

Kelly Back has been hired as vice president and manager of the Sebastopol office of Exchange Bank.

Back joins Exchange Bank with 13 years of banking experience, having previously worked for Chase in Santa Rosa. Prior to that, he worked for Citibank in Sebastopol and Legacy Financial and Marketing in Petaluma, and he served as a police officer with the city of Albany, the Santa Rosa-based bank stated.

Back is a graduate of Sonoma State University with degrees in business administration and marketing.

Santa Rosa-based Wright Contracting announced that Rob Weaver, project engineer, is working on the theater, auditorium, gymnasium and classroom building at Rancho Cotate High School. Matt Medeiros, project engineer, is on the Santa Rosa Junior College Burbank Auditorium renovation. Shane Marble, project engineer in the Napa office, is assisting on numerous projects. Amanda Clark is named an accounting assistant in Santa Rosa.

Stephanie Haffner has been hired as executive director of Legal Aid of Marin, its board of directors announced.

Haffner previously served as senior litigator at the Western Center on Law & Poverty in Los Angeles and supervised the Housing/Consumer Advocacy Group at Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles County.

Richard Aldag has been hired to be the executive director of the Mill Valley Philharmonic.

He is the former executive director of the Napa Valley Symphony and the San Francisco Chamber Orchestra He replaces Laurie Cohen, who founded the organization and retired in May.

Aldag, who has also been an educator at San Francisco State University, San Jose State University and others schools, has earned a doctorate in music from the City University of New York Graduate Center and is an acclaimed composer.