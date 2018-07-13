Willow Creek Wealth Management in Sebastopol has been named one of the top 300 registered investment advisory firms in the United States for a fourth year in a row, by the Financial Times.

A fee only independent advisory firm serving over 600 families, Willow Creek marks its 34th business anniversary this year and has offices in Sebastopol and Marin County.

According to the firm, RIA firms apply for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants are then graded on six factors: assets under management; AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

—

Yanni’s Sausages in Penngrove has been named Small Business of the Year in Sonoma County by state Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa.

Founded nine years ago, the family-run business is owned by John “Yanni” and Francesca Vrattos. They opened the business after both were laid off from their jobs in 2009. They closed their Sonoma store earlier this year to focus on wholesale.

“It is truly inspiring to see the way John and Francesca have turned their vision into a reality,” said Dodd in announcing their selection. “I applaud their achievement and wish them the best as they pursue more great sausages.”

—

Makers Market plans to open at store at 1300 First St., Suite 301, in October as part of the First Street Napa project, which includes the Archer Hotel Napa and Gordon Huether’s The Basket. The 1,310-square-foot space includes American-made goods that “honor the ideals of American craftsmanship,” First Street Napa’s developers stated.

Founded by Bay Area local and CEO Suzy Ekman, Makers Market supports local artists and their endeavors by selling locally-made goods that are original, sustainable, and bring awareness to artisans, craftsmen, jewelers, and creative minds alike. The new store will carry home goods, jewelry, clothing, apothecary, bags and accessories in a variety of price points. San Jose-based Makers Market, which launched in San Francisco’s Union Square currently has locations in San Jose’s Santana Row, Broadway Plaza Walnut Creek and Mill Valley Lumberyard, with plans to open in Atlanta in October as well.

First Street Napa, with 320,000 square feet, is owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate, LLC, and Trademark Property Company. Other tenants currently open are Charlie Palmer Steak Napa, Overland Sheepskin Co., Compline Wine Bar + Restaurant + Merchant, Napa Valley Jewelers, Eiko’s Modern Japanese Cuisine, Brown Estate, Mecox, Tommy Bahama, Pacific Union International and State & First by Maris Collective. Also coming soon are Kalifornia Jean Bar and Napastak.

—

Charitable programs combined to raise more than $212,500 for local youth groups during the Toyota/Save Mart 350 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway, June 22–24.

According to the raceway’s announcement, the majority of the proceeds raised during race weekend will benefit Sonoma County youth organizations through the Sonoma chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities. That organization has distributed more than $6 million to youth-serving non-profit groups since 2001.

The Children’s Champions NASCAR Banquet, held on Friday, June 22, at Cline Cellars in Sonoma, featured Olympic gold medalist Jonny Moseley. Moseley served as the grand marshal of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, where he gave the official command, “Drivers, start your engines.” The sit-down dinner also featured a special Q&A session with Fox Sports commentator Michael Waltrip, NASCAR Next driver Hailee Deegan and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto.