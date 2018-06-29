Russian River Brewing’s Pliny the Elder held a coveted “best beer” crown for seven long years. But Santa Rosa’s famous brew has lately taken a back seat to a competitor from Michigan.

For the second-straight year, Bell’s Two Hearted Ale beat out Pliny the Elder for top spot in the annual “Best Beers in America” survey. The survey, conducted by Zymurgy magazine, polled members of the American Homebrewers Association (AHA) about their favorite commercially available beers.

Bell’s Two Hearted, brewed in Galesburg, Michigan, made waves in the craft beer world when it first unseated Pliny in 2017.

Russian River Brewing is also the third best brewery in America, according to the AHA survey, just behind Bell’s Brewery and ahead of Sierra Nevada. Pliny the Younger draws large crowds to Santa Rosa each year, with lines wrapping around the street corner as beer lovers wait to try the latest release.

Russian River Brewing had two other beers make the list: Blind Pig IPA, which tied for No. 18, and Pliny the Younger, which tied for No. 30.

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, brewed in Chico, tied for fifth place with Founders CBS and Founders KBS.

The American Homebrewers Association, according to its website﻿, is made up of 46,000 members who brew beer at home.