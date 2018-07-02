Read about the recovery from the October wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

El Pollo Loco today opened its first Santa Rosa fire-grilled chicken fast-food restaurant, a location that barely escaped the October firestorm that burned thousands of homes in the city.

The newly constructed 2,995-square-foot restaurant at 3795 Cleveland Ave. has indoor and patio seating for up to 90 people, the company said. The location is owned and operated by Napa Pollo, Inc.

“Santa Rosa is an amazing community and an ideal fit for the El Pollo Loco brand as we continue to expand and lay down our roots in Northern California,” said Manuel Perales, co-owner of Napa Pollo.

The location was the site of a long-shuttered Hunter's Steakhouse location, which was demolished to make way for the new restaurant. While under construction, the exposed wood framing of the El Pollo Loco site was spared from the fast-moving Tubbs Fire, which burned down the Mountain Mike's Pizza restaurant across the parking lot and the Kmart store to the south.

“We congratulate (Manuel and the Napa Pollo team) on opening their 14th restaurant with us, and commend them on doing so in the great community of Santa Rosa,” said Gus Siade, senior vice president of operations at El Pollo Loco.

The restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and the drive-through window is open until 11 p.m.

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) has more than 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Louisiana. North Bay cities with locations include Fairfield, Napa, Petaluma, Rohnert Park, San Rafael and Vacaville.