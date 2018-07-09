Arrow Benefits of Petaluma and The Personnel Perspective of Santa Rosa plan to open a joint office in Napa.

They have been “sister companies” since 2014, according to the announcement. The pairing of the companies in a new location will offer “administration, benefits, human resources, management training and development, and recruiting under one umbrella.”

Karen Alary, managing partner at The Personnel Perspective, described the action as a “a logical move for both firms.”

Arrow Benefits Group Managing Partner Stephen McNeil said the combination is an “evolution of our partnership” to offer human resources and benefits under one roof. Arrow now has nine locations in the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California.

Linda Hansen will open and manage the Napa office. She has more than 25 years of human resources and benefits experience and has spent the past 10 years working in the Northern California wine industry. Her wine business experience includes strategic support within all areas within a winery and vineyard operation, including winemaking, supply chain, operations (bottling, distribution and maintenance), administration (finance, IT and human resources), marketing and direct-to-consumer efforts.

The firms plan a ribbon-cutting and evening celebration at the new location, 1303 Jefferson Street, Suite 100A, in Napa on July 24 for 5:30–7 p.m. RSVP for entry to maryh@arrowbenefitsgroup.com