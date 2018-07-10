DobleThomas & Associates, a North Coast land surveying firm that has created highly detailed winegrowing-region maps and logged details on properties burned in the October wildfires, has been acquired by North Coast engineering and survey firm LACO Associates.

DobleThomas President Brad Thomas joins LACO as vice president of land surveying, according to the announcement from LACO on July 9. Thomas acquired John H. Doble and Associates in Windsor in 2001 and while operating The Map Store there created American viticultural area maps for Sonoma County, later expanding them to other regions as a consultant for EveryVine.com. Since 1993, he has been vice president of Delta Geomatics Corp., a Lake County-based company that takes measurements from aerial photographs.

“The sale of DobleThomas to LACO will be the joining two extraordinary firms very similar in culture, with practice strengths that are highly complementary; enabling us to provide a new and broader set of services to our clients,” Thomas said in the announcement.

Mike Nelson is president and CEO of LACO, which has offices in Eureka, Ukiah and Santa Rosa. “Brad Thomas and Kevin Doble are respected and experienced professionals who will make our combined team even more dynamic," Nelson said in the news release. "I look forward to many years of collaboration.”

The DobleThomas office at 44B Mill St. in Healdsburg will remain open until the team moves into LACO’s newly expanded Santa Rosa office in August. An opening ceremony is in the works.

Doble worked from DobleThomas's Ukiah office at 216 W. Perkins St. Suite 201. He has moved to LACO’s decadeold Ukiah office, which moved to 776 S. State St., Suite 102A, earlier this year. Doble grew up learning surveying from his father and later developed expertise in stormwater management and land development during six years as a specialist at Sonoma County Permit & Resource Management Department, now called Permit Sonoma.

Doble was elected mayor of Ukiah in November 2014, and his current term ends in November.

LACO Associates focuses on civil and geotechnical engineering as well as planning, and surveying in the education, industrial-commercial, public works, tribal and environmental-compliance markets. The team consists of Planners, Civil and Geotechnical Engineers, Surveyors, Engineering Geologist, Environmental Scientists, and Special Inspectors.

LACO was founded in 1954 in Eureka.