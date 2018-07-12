Read more about the recovery from the October wildfires: nbbj.news/recovery

Construction work to reopen a Trader Joe’s grocery store damaged by the October wildfires is currently underway.

Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel confirmed the start construction on the Cleveland Ave store in a phone call with North Bay Business Journal on Thursday. She declined to provide details on the targeted opening date for the store or the estimated cost of repairs.

"We know that a lot of customers in the area have been impacted in the area and really look forward to the reopening," said Friend-Daniel.

The October wildfire that ravaged parts of Santa Rosa engulfed several structures along Cleveland Avenue, which parallels Highway 101 to the west, including a Kmart store and restaurants Puerto Vallarta and Mountain Mike’s Pizza.

The North Bay fires that started Oct. 8 destroyed 6,200 homes, with losses reaching $10 billion. The heaviest losses occurred in Santa Rosa, which lost more than 3,000 homes.