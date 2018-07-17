Brokerage abbreviations: CBCBV = Coldwell Banker Commercial Brokers of the Valley; K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International; S&H = Strong & Hayden Commercial Real Estate

Here are the latest business leads from commercial real estate leases and sales in north San Francisco Bay Area counties.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

3,638sf at 625 Dubois St., #B, San Rafael; industrial; Parkers Pet Provisions, Inc.; Matt Storms of K&C; Francisco Business Center; na; March 12

2,985sf at 1108 Fifth Ave., #202, San Rafael; office; Capital Alliance; na; Westamerica Bank; Matt Storms of K&C; June 13

NAPA COUNTY

2,415sf at 83 Sheehy Court, Napa; industrial, warehouse; Aimee D’Maris Events; Matt Connoly of S&H; Eamon Patrick Griffin & Carla Griffin; Michael J. Moffett & Cathy D’Angelo Holmes of CBCBV; June 1

SONOMA COUNTY

11,990sf at 600 Bicentennial Way, #300, Santa Rosa; office; Fidelity National Title; na; BH Properties; Danny Jones of K&C; June 7

3,688sf at 765 Baywood Drive, #237, Petaluma; office; Hanford ARC; Robby Burroughs of K&C; Birch Worldwide; Gina Motto-Ros & Robby Burroughs of K&C; April 12

2,850sf at 1813 Empire Industrial Court, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Rios and Company; Stephen Skinner of K&C; JRR Associates; Dino D of K&C’Argenzio & Peter Briceño of K&C; June 15

1,789sf at 3120 Lakeville Highway, #B, Petaluma; retail; FresnoLearns, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; TMCL Invest, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; Jan. 8

1,609sf at 470 City Center Drive, Rohnert Park; retail; Ashley Miskimon, Kendra Sousa, Taylor Morrison; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Arbors Rohnert Park Apts.; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; May 8

1,100sf at 6 Petaluma Blvd. N., #A7, Petaluma; retail; Practice Martial Arts, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; MKD Great Petaluma Mill, LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; March 28

920sf at 170 Farmers Lane, #3, Santa Rosa; office; Acorn Chiropractic; na; Syrus Properties; Doug Braik of K&C; May 8

835sf at 3436 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; North Bay Child & Family Counseling; Sara Wann of K&C; 57 Taylor Enterprises LLC; Sara Wann of K&C; April 6

508sf at 765 Baywood Drive, #327, Petaluma; office; Toshiba American Business Solutions, Inc.; Russ Mayer of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Jan. 11

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

7,832sf at 1–21 Bolinas Road, Fairfax; retail; RB CVS, LP; Brian Keegan of K&C; Fairfax Bolinas Center, LLC; na; June 27; na

SOLANO COUNTY

89,362sf at 849 & 901 Jackson St., Benicia; industrial; 849 Jackson Street, LLC; na; DSC Group, Inc.; Nathan Ballard of K&C; June 29; na

SONOMA COUNTY

1,576,001sf at 2915 Railroad St., Graton; industrial land (36.18 acres); Waybrook Associates, LLC; Stephen Skinner of K&C; Graton Land Company; Ken Bizzell & Peter Briceño of K&C; June 27; na

47,110sf at 520 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa; office; The Shamszad Family Living Trust; na; Parkway Properties 14, LLC; Shawn Johnson & Dave Peterson of K&C; June 29; na

24,530sf at 879 & 901 Lindberg Lane, Petaluma; industrial (on 3.98 acres); Elias Husary; na; 360 Church of Petaluma; Sara Wann & Nathan Ballard of K&C; May 24; na

12,000sf at 421 Portal St., Cotati; industrial; Cissonius LLC; Stephen Skinner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Fred Divine; Stephen Skinner & Shawn Johnson of K&C; July 6; na