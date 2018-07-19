North Coast wineries find everything is coming up rosé

It started as an experiment in 2008.

Erik Miller, the owner and winemaker of Kokomo Winery in Healdsburg, was weighing what to do with a small crop of grenache grapes from its Pauline Vineyard in the Dry Creek Valley.

Why not, Miller thought, pick it early and just make a rosé? What did he have to lose?

That first vintage had a very light-pink hue, reminding consumers of the dry signature style of Provence instead of the homogenized sugary versions that were all too commonplace on the U.S. supermarket shelves in the 1970s.

“We had such a response to it,” Miller said. “We had a very light color. ... the color itself let people know we were very serious.”

Almost a decade later, about 9 percent of Kokomo’s production is now devoted to rosé, and the winery even has a separate wine club devoted to the style.

Rosé makes up about 7 percent of the 40,000 cases made by Navarro Vineyards. Winemaker Jim Klein said winery in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley has been making dry-style rosé since the late 1990s and now makes two versions: one from 82 percent grenache and 18 percent carignane grapes, and the other from the prime pinot noir grapes the valley is known for.

“We used to make rosé and release it in the spring, and by Labor Day it would be sold out,” Klein said. “About three years ago, we decided to have it available year-round. We’re mostly (direct to consumer), but it’s been tremendously successful in restaurants by the glass.”

At Scharffenberger Cellars, another Anderson Valley winery and owned by Maisons Marques & Domaines, the “Brut Rosé Excellence” label this year will amount to up to 9,000 of the 20,000-25,000 cases made by the sparkling wine house annually, according to winemaker Jeffrey Jindra.

It retails for $26 a bottle, compared to $40 a bottle for pinot noir still wine made by sister winery Domaine Anderson.

“Looking back five or six years ago, it was closer to 2,000 cases and before that even less,” Jindra said. “It’s been gradual organic growth. We probably have more demand than we can fulfill. This isn’t a tank-to-bank scenario. In the boutique region where we are with high-priced grapes, it is great to add interest, but we do not want to diverge too far from our profit center.”

What Kokomo, Navarro and Scharffenberger experienced has now proved true across the entire U.S. wine marketplace: Rosé is on the rise.

The style had the strongest growth of any category in the entire American wine sector from 2016 to 2017, according to The Nielsen Co., an information service provider. Over the past 52 weeks, rosé sales are up 64 percent in retail outlets and now represent almost 3 percent of the wine market.

“Its growth is just way out in front of everybody else,” said Danny Brager, Nielsen’s senior vice president of beverage alcohol, during the Unified Wine & Grape Symposium in January. “It’s really the current big thing. I think it could be for a couple more years.”

Rosé is a style of winemaking, not reliant on specific varietal of red grape. The winemaker allows the skin and juice to soak together for a couple of days — a process called maceration — to obtain the pink color. The skins then are discarded, and the juice is fermented. All major wine countries produce the style, though France still remains the dominant player in the U.S. with 51 percent of the overall sales dollars in 2017, according to Nielsen.