JCB opens new Healdsburg tasting room

JCB, the premium winery owned by Jean-Charles Boisset, has opened its tasting room in Healdsburg at 320 Center St.

The winery had operated a tasting room at the same spot until it closed in 2013. The new space will include a second room that will serve as a lounge. JCB has four other tasting rooms: two in Yountville, one in St. Helena and another in San Fransisco.

Prices per person will range from $30 for a sparkling tasting to $40 for a selection of premium wines and $50 for its highest-end flight.

...

Vintage Wine Estates appoints new president

Terry Wheatley has been named president of Vintage Wine Estates in Santa Rosa, the 17th largest wine company in the country that has been on a recent acquisition spree.

Wheatley had served as the company’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, a role she has held since 2014 when Vintage Wine Estates purchased Canopy Management, the wine company she co-founded in 2008.

“Her industry relationships, customer focus, creativity and fearlessness were a spark that took our wine company to the next level,” said Pat Roney, founder and chief executive officer of Vintage Wine Estates.

Canopy Management caught Roney’s attention as it built a strong brand targeted to Generation X and millennial women with such labels as Middle Sister, Monogamy, PromisQous, Purple Cowboy and Wine Sisterhood. It also was very active on social media before other wine companies realized how successful those channels could be in reaching younger consumers.

...

Fountaingrove wine event to be held in August

Grape growers in the Fountaingrove appellation will be hosting the third annual celebration of their American Viticultural Association area on Aug. 4.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bastoni Vineyards, 2020 Riebli Road, in Santa Rosa

The district received federal recognition in 2015. It is comprised of 500 hillside acres that are primarily owned by small growers who specialize in varietals such as cabernet sauvignon, malbec and other red grapes.

For more information visit the group’s website at http://pd2go.net/8O073Z

...

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.