Terry Wheatley has been named president of Vintage Wine Estates.

The Santa Rosa-based firm has been on a recent acquisition spree. It is the 17th largest wine company in the country, according to Wine Business Monthly.

Wheatley had served as the company’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, a role she has held since 2014, when Vintage Wine Estates purchased Canopy Management. She had co-founded that wine company in 2008.

“Her industry relationships, customer focus, creativity and fearlessness were a spark that took our wine company to the next level,” said Pat Roney, founder and CEO of Vintage Wine Estates.

Canopy Management caught Roney’s attention as it built a strong brand targeted to Generation X and millennial women with such labels as Middle Sister, Monogamy, PromisQous, Purple Cowboy and Wine Sisterhood. It also was very active on social media before other wine companies realized how successful those channels could be in reaching younger consumers.