June’s figures reported today show that airline passenger travel through Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport rose by 4.3 percent from a year before.

For first half of the year, the number of passengers who went on or off an airplane — “deplaned” or “enplaned” in industry jargon — on scheduled service at the north Santa Rosa airport was 199,297, up 10.2 percent from that pace in 2017, according to the county of Sonoma, which runs the facility.

Alaska, United and American airlines use the Wine Country airport regularly. Sun Country Airlines resumed seasonal service from Minneapolis–St. Paul to the airport June 29. During the two days of flying that route in June, the airline carried 229 passengers, the county reported.

Sun Country is scheduled to add a flight to Las Vegas starting Aug. 30. It was a destination from Santa Rosa served briefly by Allegiant Air, which no longer flies out of Santa Rosa.

By airline, the figures show that Alaska’s June traffic increased marginally, 2 percent in June to 31,975 passengers. Load factor — a metric for how full the seats are — was 81 percent for the month, down from 82 percent in June 2017.

At 148,342 for the first six months, Alaska's passenger count was down 2.2 percent from a year before.

In June, American Airlines passengers totaled 3,879, up 17.4 percent from 12 months before. Load factor for that carrier in June was 83 percent, up 5.1 percent from the previous June.

The year-to-date count was 22,234 passengers, a 43 percent jump from 2017.

American began service between Santa Rosa and Phoenix in February 2017 and added a second flight in July.

United began service between Santa Rosa (airport code STS) and San Francisco (SFO) on June 8, 2017. It carried 5,739 passengers last month, up 73.3 percent from the previous June. Its June load factor was 64 percent.

Year to date, the airline served 29,122 passengers.

Sonoma County Airport has applied for federal funds to expand United service to Denver.