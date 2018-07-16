Read more about cannabis commerce in the North Coast: nbbj.news/cannabis

A Santa Ana-based cannabis supply company has bought Santa Rosa’s Zack Darling Creative Associates and its wholly owned subsidiary, the Hybrid Creative, for $1.45 million in cash and about $1.8 million in company stock.

Kush Bottles Inc. — which provides packaging, supplies, vaporizers, hydrocarbon gases, solvents and accessories for cannabis businesses — said in a statement that the acquisition would help expand its reach in the newly legalized industry.

Zack Darling Creative Associates is a digital creative agency that was founded in 2009 and has clients in the United States and internationally. In 2015, the firm spun off its cannabis and hydroponics clients under the portfolio of the Hybrid Creative. Zack Darling Creative will be a wholly owned subsidiary under Kush Bottles.

“As cannabis products become increasingly commoditized, more and more producers are focusing on brand development as a means of differentiating their products to ensure customer loyalty and improve their profit margins,” said Nick Kovacevich, Kush Bottles’ CEO, in a statement.