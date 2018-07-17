Sebastopol’s Kosta Browne winery – which helped put luxury pinot noir from Sonoma County on the map for wine lovers across the world – has been sold from one private equity group to another private investment firm.

TSG Consumer Partners of San Francisco announced Tuesday that it has purchased Kosta Browne from controlling owner J.W. Childs Associates of Boston. The purchase price was undisclosed.

TSG owns such companies as Stumptown Coffee Roasters, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and Spic and Span cleaning products. In 2016, it bought the iconic Duckhorn Wine Co. of St. Helena and its other five wineries, including Goldeneye Winery in Mendocino County’s Anderson Valley.

The sale includes the winery located in The Barlow, all of the inventory, and 170 acres of vineyards owned or in long-term leases that include Cerise Vineyard in the Anderson Valley, portions of Keefer Ranch Vineyard in the Russian River Valley and Gap’s Crown Vineyard on the Sonoma Coast. The Kosta Browne team will remain, including CEO Scott Becker and winemaker Nico Cueva.

“Fine wine lovers have an insatiable demand for luxury Pinot Noir, and Kosta Browne’s wines are among America’s most coveted,” said Alex Ryan, president and CEO of Duckhorn Wine Co., in a statement.

Last year, co-founders Dan Kosta and Michael Browne left the company that they launched 20 years ago when the pair pooled tips from their jobs at a Santa Rosa restaurant to build up what would become a cult pinot noir winery with a waiting list that would take years to be able to purchase bottles.

The sale does not include CIRQ, which is owned by Browne.

