Petaluma-based global satellite communications company X2nSat announced today it has an agreement to buy Orange County-based On Call Communications, a mobile satellite communications provider.

The two companies in April 2016 said they entered a partnership. Garrett Hill, CEO and founder X2nSat in 1996, characterized the deal as a merger that brings together his company’s technology, with hubs in Petaluma and New Mexico, with the On Call customer base.

On Call provides rapid-deployment satellite systems and satellite bandwidth for broadcasting, disaster recovery, commercial and governmental clients. It also has developed technology that “lets customers automate booking and operating on occasional use satellite space,” Hill said in the announcement.

“This technology that we are buying is incredible,” he said, adding that his company will leverage that technology with its markets in health care and oil exploration.