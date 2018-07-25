Kaiser Permanente has announced a $500,000 contribution to the Santa Rosa Integrated Wellness Center. The wellness center was recently established by Santa Rosa City Schools to provide immediate, year-round and long-term counseling, as well as medical and academic support to families in Santa Rosa affected by October’s wildfires.

The grant will be used to ensure continuity of mental health services during periods when the school district is not open, such as summer months and winter break, according to Kaiser.

Services will be provided to all county residents, whether or not they have children in the school district and regardless of documentation status, Kaiser stated.

“We believe it’s important to provide continuity of care and services to these children and families,” said Judy Coffey, senior vice president and area manager at Kaiser Permanente, Marin-Sonoma. “The Center is an important component of our community’s mental health and wellness efforts, and we’re proud to support the work it does and continue our partnership with Santa Rosa City Schools.”

The Kaiser Permanente grant, part of its Community Benefit/Community Health program, will continue ongoing therapeutic services to individuals who are currently receiving services, serve residents seeking services for the first time, and provide related services as needed for families seeking counseling, including medical care, academic support and referrals to additional community supports, according to the health care provider.

“It will take years to rebuild and likely years to recover from the traumatic impact of the fires in this community,” said Diann Kitamura, superintendent, Santa Rosa City Schools. “Children feel that impact, and many need counseling, tutoring or extra support to recover.”

The Santa Rosa Integrated Wellness Center is located at 2232 Lomitas Ave. For more information or to make an appointment, call 707-284-8225.