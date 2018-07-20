Nasdaq-listed GrowGeneration Corp., one of the largest specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening store chains, has acquired Santa Rosa Hydroponics and Grower Supply.

It's the second North Bay acquisition in as many years.

The Santa Rosa store, located at 4880 Sonoma Highway, will serve as a retail and warehouse location for commercial cultivators in Sonoma and Northern California, according to the announcement Monday. The business — located on 3.5 acres with more than 20,000 square feet of warehouse space — is the sixth store in the GrowGeneration California portfolio, the company said.

“We are excited to be part of the GrowGeneration portfolio of companies,” a store representative said in the news release. “As the largest hydroponic store in Sonoma County, our customers will benefit with more product offerings, competitive pricing and expanded professional services.

Hydroponics equipment, used to grow cannabis indoors, is a growing industry, worth an estimated $23 billion by 2020, according to estimates cited by GrowGen.

A call to Santa Rosa Hydroponics seeking further comment on the sale went unanswered.

GrowGen has a balance sheet in excess of $14 million in cash and has set revenue guidance for 2018 at $37 million, up from $14.5 million last year, according to CEO Darren Lampert.

“Adding SRH, located directly in a strategic location with high visibility in Northern (California), adds one of the largest and highest-volume hydroponic stores in the country,” said Lampert.

In February 2017, GrowGeneration announced the acquisition of all the assets of Sonoma Hydro, one of the original hydroponics stores in the region. The Denver-based company has 18 stores, including six in Colorado and three in Michigan.

On Wednesday, GrowGen said it formed an alliance with Illinois-based The Upstart Group to use Amazon's e-commerce logistics backbone for business-to-business hydroponics sales. It's part of GrowGen's "omnichannel strategy" to reach professional growers, the company said.

"Amazon's logistics are the best in the world and by selling through them, we can deliver on a direct basis anywhere in the country just in time. We project that Amazon will generate significant sales for GrowGen," Lampert said in that announcement.

The price of GrowGen shares, trading under the ticker symbol "GRWG," was $3.85, unchanged from Wednesday.