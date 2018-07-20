Here’s where you can dive into the county details: www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov

Unemployment rates in the six counties of the north San Francisco Bay Area ticked up by less than a percentage point in June as summer started, according to state figures released today, but joblessness in the region remains low.

Sonoma County continues to be the jobs-creation engine for the North Bay, leading to a net 3,580 nonfarm jobs added in the region over 12 months, according to estimates from the California Employment Development Department.

The unemployment rate in Sonoma County was 3.0 percent last month, up from a revised rate of 2.4 percent in May. The county had

211,400 nonfarm jobs in June, up 4,300, or 2.1 percent, from June 2017.

Joblessness in Solano County rose to 4.2 percent last month, up from a revised rate of 3.4 percent in May. Solano had 139,400 nonfarm jobs in June, unchanged from a year before.

Marin County’s unemployment rate was 2.7 percent last month, up from a revised 2.0 percent in May. The county had 117,300 nonfarm jobs, down 600, or 0.5 percent, from June 2017.

In Napa County, joblessness rose to 3.1 percent last month from a revised rate of 2.5 percent in May. Nonfarm jobs totaled 73,400, up 100, or 0.1 percent, from the year before.

Mendocino County, unemployment rate last month was 4.0 percent, up from a revised 3.2 percent in May. The county had an estimated 32,080 nonfarm jobs, down 400, or 1.2 percent, from June 2017.

For Lake County, joblessness went up last month to 5.3 percent from revised rate of 4.5 percent in May. Nonfarm jobs totaled 16,060, up 180, or 1.1 percent, from the year before.

For California, the unemployment rate in June was 4.2 percent, unchanged from April and May. But the state added 269,100 nonfarm jobs over the past 12 months, up 1.6 percent.

Nationally, joblessness rose to 4.0 percent last month from 3.8 percent in May. The trend has been downward since late 2009 and has been around 4.0 percent for nearly a year.