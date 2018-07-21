Second-quarter earnings from Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) show an after-tax profit of $8.87 million, a 36 percent increase from the same period a year before, the bank stated on Friday.

Profit in the second quarter of 2017 was $6.51 million. Net interest income last quarter, ended June 30, was $3.88 million, a 20 percent increase over 12 months.

Contributing to that income was a 3.3 percent annual increase in the loan portfolio, to $48 million, and a 44.3 percent boost in its investment income, to $251 million.

A lower federal income tax rate, which declined from 35 percent in 2017 to 21 percent this year, contributed to the higher profitability, according to the bank. This lower income tax rate is estimated to contribute about $1.4 million to net income after tax during the second quarter.

The bank saw deposits rise 18.1 percent to $362 million above deposit balances a year before. That growth during this period was "strongly influenced" by over $300 million in deposits of fire-related insurance proceeds, it said.

And there were other one-time gains that boosted quarterly results.

“While this was another strong quarter of financial performance, as demonstrated by the increased net interest income, it is important to note that the unusual nature of the gains on the sale of other real estate owned totaling $3.25 million will not reoccur in future periods," CEO and President Gary Hartwick

Exchange Bank paid a quarterly cash dividend of 95 cents per share on common stock outstanding to shareholders on June 15. Of that, 50.44 percent goes to the Doyle Trust, which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.