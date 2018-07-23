Trader Joe’s has begun making $1.35 million in repairs and improvements to its fire-damaged grocery store in northwest Santa Rosa.

The Cleveland Avenue store, one of two outlets the company operated in the city, ranks among the few damaged businesses in Santa Rosa that have moved beyond debris cleanup to rebuilding after last October’s wildfires.

Property owners for many of the 29 fire-damaged businesses are talking to city officials about repairs or rebuilding, said Jesse Oswald, the city’s acting chief building official. But Trader Joe’s may be the one that draws the most interest from local residents.

“I hear more about that one than most of the others,” he said.

The North Bay wildfires were the most destructive in state history. The series of fires last fall claimed 40 lives and burned more than 6,000 homes.

In Santa Rosa, the fires damaged or destroyed a range of commercial properties on the city’s north side, including three hotels, a winery, at least five restaurants and a massive Kmart store.

A few smaller businesses have relocated from fire-damaged properties and continue serving customers. Kohl’s department store, which remained standing on Airway Drive after the fire, reopened in March, five months after it was closed because of smoke and heat damage.

Trader Joe’s on July 17 released a statement confirming that work has begun at the Cleveland Avenue location. The company said it hoped to reopen the store “as soon as possible.”

“We do not have an estimated reopening date at this time, but will share one as soon as we can,” the statement said.

Kenya Friend-Daniel, Trader Joe’s public relations director, declined comment on the extent of the store’s damage or the scope of the rebuilding project.

City records state that the company has obtained one building permit for structural work valued at $850,000 and is seeking a second for interior improvements worth another $500,000.

The approved work includes installing a new roof and rebuilding 500 square feet of burned structure. A larger water meter may be needed to serve new fire sprinklers.

The proposed interior improvements include a new heating and air conditioning system, a new ceiling, new restrooms, new refrigerated cases and new accessory offices within the store.

The store has nearly 16,000 square feet of space.

The Trader Joe’s outlet and the other business structures burned in the fires are served by the city’s Resilient Permit Center rather than the building department. The new permit center was opened to provide expedited service for both homeowners and business owners seeking to rebuild their properties.

To date, Oswald said, the commercial landowners who have contacted the city are exploring either putting back the same structures or undertaking a new development on a burned property.

“It’s all about looking forward and progress,” he said. “The focus is on rebuilding.”

