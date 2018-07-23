Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC), parent company of Bank of Marin, reported second-quarter earnings Monday of $7.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in the first quarter, and $5.2 million in the same period a year ago.

The Novato-based company had earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter, compared to $0.91 in the previous quarter and $0.84 in the same period a year ago. The results beat Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 per share.

“Bank of Marin’s exceptional deposit franchise has paved the way for net-interest margin expansion as interest rates rise,” Tani Girton, Bancorp’s executive vice president and CFO, said in a statement. “Our strong earnings produced a return on assets of 1.28 percent, return on equity of 10.54 percent, and efficiency ratio of 57.85 percent.”

The quarterly earnings results were a record for the bank, Russell Colombo, BMRC president and CEO, said in a phone call with the Business Journal.

“We have an exceptionally low cost of deposits at eight basis points, and we attribute that to our relationship model,” Colombo said. “And we have a very strong deposit base, so we are dealing from a low cost of funding for our loans.

“On top of that, we had strong loan growth in the quarter and we had loan originations in the quarter of $75 million, which was up $20 million compared to the second quarter last year, which was important,” Colombo added.

Total loans increased to $1.7 billion at the end of June, compared to $1.6 billion at the end of March.

Bancorp’s pre-tax net income was up $2.5 million from the first quarter of 2018, and $2.8 million from the second quarter of 2017, according to the statement. Reported net-interest margin was 3.87 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

Colombo attributed the strong growth to the booming Bay Area economy, adding that Bancorp’s acquisition of the Bank of Napa has helped improve performance.

“We are positioned exceptionally well because we have a very low cost of deposits, our credit quality is close to perfect and we are seeing good loan growth,” Colombo said, adding that expense control has been a hallmark of the bank. “If we see the economy continue to grow, then we are optimistic over where we will be over the next six months.”

However, Colombo cautioned that the Bay Area’s white-hot real estate market has resulted in some amount of lending caution.

“You have to be careful lending into markets where property values are at all-time highs, so we are being conservative (and) we are being smart about how we lend into those (markets),” he said. “We are careful about guarantor support, because if we have a recession you will see those property values fall. If it happened before it can happen again.”

Bancorp, which has around 300 employees, announced a cash dividend of $0.32 per share on July 20, a $0.01 increase from the prior quarter, and the 53rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company, it said. Shares rose 2.3 percent to $85.35 as of Monday at 11.20 a.m.