Experience Sonoma Valley, the destination marketing organization also known as Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, has named Tim Zahner its new executive director. He will step into his new role on Aug. 20.

Zahner was most recently chief operating officer of Sonoma County Tourism, the region’s destination marketing organization where he worked for 11 years. Last year, Zahner served for more than six months as interim CEO in addition to his long-held role as chief marketing officer.

During the October 2017 wildfires, Zahner led SCT’s immediate response from the hospitality industry as well as the “open for business” messaging in the months following.

Zahner has experience in communications and marketing, organizational development and strategy, and was part of SCT’s growth from a $3 million to an $8.5 million marketing and sales organization.

“I look forward to working with the entire Sonoma Valley community as we create a sustainable hospitality economy,” Zahner said. “Sonoma Valley is a community of farmers, artisans and families that attracts visitors from around the world.”

Some of the programs he was integral in rolling out at SCT include off-season promotions, content and video strategy, public relations programs and a community engagement program to address tourism issues.

“Sonoma Valley is a world-class place to visit with a great local community, and we needed to find someone who understands who we are at our core,” said Hunt Bailie, board president, “while also having the skills to promote the incredible experiences, businesses, organizations and events we have here.”

Zahner is married to his wife Christy, and they have two children. He holds an MBA from Sonoma State University.

For more information about Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau, visit http://www.sonomavalley.com/about/.