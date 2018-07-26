The Sonoma Valley Hospital board voted Wednesday to close the hospital’s obstetrics department as a cost-cutting move, despite the entreaties of a standing-room-only crowd.

The board voted 4-1 to close the department, which is expected to sustain a half-million-dollar loss in fiscal 2018 and has seen a 35 percent drop in births since 2015. The closure was the only issue addressed by the board at the meeting.

The vocal crowd of about 50 people – including pregnant women, newborns, toddlers, expectant dads, nurses and doctors – won a small victory. Instead of closing on Sept. 30 as originally proposed, the board voted to close the department on Oct. 31.

“I wish the financial realities of reimbursement and politics and running a hospital in the Bay Area, where costs are outrageously high, were different,” said Board Chair Joshua Rymer. “These are hard realities. I say this with huge sorrow in my heart, but I don’t see a way for us to maintain this service in the face of that.”

The hospital’s revenue was $59 million in the fiscal year 2018, with a $3 million net income loss, according to unaudited numbers supplied by the hospital Tuesday.

There were 218 births in the obstetrics department in the fiscal year 2010, dropping to 148 in the fiscal year 2015 and 111 in the fiscal year 2018.

The board was initially scheduled to also consider closing the hospital’s skilled nursing department, but Mather and Rymer decided on Tuesday to postpone that vote to get more input from staff, doctors and residents first. The board also postponed a discussion of the budget that had initially appeared on Wednesday night’s agenda.

The meeting took place in the basement of the hospital instead of the customary location at the Sonoma City Council Chambers because the Sonoma Valley Citizens Advisory Commission was meeting in the Council Chambers.