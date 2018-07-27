St. Joseph Health Northern California and The North Sonoma County Healthcare District Board of Directors and looking at formalizing a multiyear lease where St. Joseph Health would manage and operate Healdsburg District Hospital and its associated clinics.

The two entities said Thursday they signed a Memorandum of Understanding to move forward with discussions.

“Improving access to high-quality care within our geographical boundaries is a key objective for the district,” said North Sonoma County Healthcare District Chair Susan Campbell. “We feel St. Joseph Health embodies all the characteristics of the partnership we are seeking and look forward to further discussions.”

Healdsburg District Hospital and St. Joesph-run Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital have had an affiliation agreement in place since 2010, according to both health care systems. The agreement provides a framework for jointly recruiting physicians and developing integrated clinical systems, among other ventures.

Healdsburg District Hospital also has collaborative relationships for services with the Northern California Healthcare Authority and Adventist Health West.

Earlier this year, St. Joseph Health announced plans to form a joint operating company with Adventist Health in Northern California. In addition to Santa Rosa Memorial, St. Joesph also manages Queen of the Valley Hospital in Napa.

“Increasing our partnership makes sense as we continue to work together to explore ways to expand accessibility to health care for all,” said Kevin Klockenga, regional chief executive, St. Joseph Health Northern California.

“With the changing direction of health care, it is increasingly important for organizations and systems to collaborate and find innovative ways to continue to provide quality, affordable health care,” said Joseph Harrington, CEO of Healdsburg District Hospital. “We are excited to further develop our relationship with St. Joseph Health. We have a great deal of respect for the long tradition of care they have in the community.”

The North Sonoma County Healthcare District said it plans to hold a series of employee and town hall meetings to gather community input and feedback about plans for the multi-year partnership with St. Joseph Health.