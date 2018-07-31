The Business Journal held its 19th annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, bringing out more than 175 area professionals for presentations about mental health issues stemming from October’s wildfires, which displaced or disrupted the lives of thousands of employees.

Clinicians, corporate executives, and nonprofit and governmental leaders addressed their ongoing efforts to help employees recover, along with how to recognize the impending first-year anniversary of the fires.

“I know the county and city have been working with our ad hoc committee about what we can do to really honor and remember people, and be really cognizant of the fact that everybody’s in a different place right now,” said Shirlee Zane, district 3 supervisor for Sonoma County and moderator of Tuesday’s panel discussion about the impact of the fires on the area’s mental health.

“A lot of fire survivors feel very angry … some are feeling hopeful, some are sad or depressed, and some are not sure if they’re going to rebuild. All of those (feelings) can be expected, so we want to be very respectful of where people are at right now.”

Zane, whose professional background also includes family therapy, noted that contrary to common belief that grief has set stages, in actuality there is no timeline for healing. Rather, it depends on the individual, so tackling the anniversary of the fires is a delicate matter.

“This is something we have to think carefully about,” said Hamish Gray, senior vice president of Keysight Technologies and a panelist.

In addition to damaging several buildings at Santa Rosa facility, fire took out “hundreds and hundreds” of trees, and that more are still being removed for safety reasons – a sight that is difficult for the employees to endure looking at from day to day.

“We’re thinking (about) planting trees or some type of rebuilding of hope.”

Medtronic also is looking at acknowledging the one-year mark of the wildfires with some outdoors efforts at its Fountaingrove facility in Santa Rosa, which sustained $6 million in damages and lost all of its landscaping, said Deborah Yount, vice president, human resources, cardiac and vascular divisions.

“We are planning on doing all of our landscaping to memorialize the event, and also ensure that we focus on kindness to honor our community and our employees,” she said. “Our employees showed (kindness) to each other and were selfless in bringing our facilities back.”

Debbie Mason, CEO of Healthcare Foundation Northern Sonoma County, spoke about the Wildfire Mental Health Collaborative and its work on treating the mental health needs of the community post-fires.

And Naomi Fuchs, CEO of Santa Rosa Community Health, discussed the Sonoma Community Resilience Collaborative, a multiyear program designed to train others to provide survivors with the needed tools for self-care after experiencing trauma.

The second half of the health care conference included a panel discussion about retaining and attracting health care professionals. Panel participants included Dr. Trish Hiserote, program director, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency; Dr. Richard Riemer, senior associate dean, professor of neurology, Touro University College of Osteopathic Medicine-California; and Wendy Young, executive director of the Sonoma County Medical Association.

Hiserote and Riemer spoke about medical residency programs happening in the North Bay, as well as the benefits of osteopathic medicine for patients to achieve optimal well-being. And Young revealed that a new statewide physician-recovery program is in the works and will be unveiled in September.