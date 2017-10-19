Making social media work as a means of recruiting isn’t easy. It takes effort to reach people in ways that will generate a positive reaction. But with Glassdoor’s reporting this year that 86 percent of people in the first 10 years of their careers are likely to use social media in a job search, it’s worth an investment of your time.

Here are a few tips to help you do it right.

1. Highlight your company culture.

Your content and the photos you share paint a picture of your organization. Make sure what you share is appealing to different age groups. Do you offer flexibility in hours?

That’s appealing to both millennials looking for work–life balance and for boomers who may want to attend their grandchildren’s baseball games. You could use fun photos to depict the different ways employees enjoy the flexibility offered.

2. Use social platforms that reach people “where they live.”

For millennials, that’s likely Instagram, a platform that depends on photos to share a story. If potential candidates see other young workers on the job doing interesting things, they may think, “that’s a place I’d like to work” and keep an eye on openings at your company.

3. Be authentic in the way you present yourself.

If you don’t, it’ll come across as phony and bring about the opposite effect of what you want. People come in all different types.

Some will share your company values and some may not. If you’re not particularly environmentally minded, don’t say so. But if you offer discounted rates at gyms because you think it’s important that people stay healthy, say so! The people you hire who share your values will stick with you longer anyway.

4. Build relationships.

You want to start building a relationship, ideally, before someone is looking for a job.

If all you’re doing to recruit is sharing job openings, that’s a miss. Highlight certain positions with interactive photos, even if those positions aren’t currently hiring. You may garner the attention of someone currently working elsewhere who will look to you later. You may also create synergies with colleges and others in your industry.

The key is engagement. Interact with your network.

5. Ask for help from employees.

Those of your employees who are happy in their jobs are your best sales tool. Think of it this way: If the house next door to you is available for rent, wouldn’t you like to have a friend move in?

Tell your employees you value them and you believe their friends would probably make good employees too. Ask them to share positive work experiences and pics and, if you have a job opening, see if they’ll share it around.

6. Advertise.

You can use occupational targeting on Facebook and Instagram to make sure your ads are being seen by workers in a particular industry. This is a smart use of advertising dollars.

Also, Facebook just launched a new Jobs tab feature that allows business pages to post job openings to the News Feed and host them on a Jobs tab on their page.

When candidates see them, they can click “Apply Now” to instantly send an application via Facebook Messenger.

7. Use video.

Yes, it’s a little scary when you first tip-toe into this media, but video really does draw people in, in ways photos don’t always do. Show some scenes of day-to-day life at your company.