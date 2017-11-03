Getting back to work after the devastating fire is not easy. It’s most difficult for those who lost their homes and those that are still displaced.

But all of us in the NorCal fire region are experiencing collective grief and weariness. Given that stress, how do we strive to get along? We are different and react differently to stress. The more conscious we are of our own behaviors and tendencies, and the more aware we are of contrasting styles, the better we can adjust and make the work environment more pleasant and productive.

