Dear Joan,



After a six-month job search I finally landed the job of my dreams. Or so I thought. It truly is a bait and switch situation. The job is for a non-profit and I’m responsible for managing ten locations, each with its own local supervisor, supposedly. I did ask about the challenges of the job, and they said there were typical growth challenges, period. When I asked what happened to the last manager they said she moved on to a better opportunity.



The job is truly a nightmare. On my first day I attended a staff meeting where the key topic was no-shows; a third of the staff are not regularly coming to work. Morale is horrible. It is complete chaos and among the ten locations I have responsibility for only half have a supervisor in place. How do I get out of this ‘burning building?” I am now in week three.



Please help….



Jerry

