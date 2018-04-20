Special Coverage: Forty Under 40 2018
North Bay Forty Under 40 awards, April 20, 2018
See pictures of winners from the North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 awards event.
Forty Under 40: George Adair, Bay Equity Home Loans
Forty Under 40: Rachel Adams, George Petersen Insurance Agency
Forty Under 40: Jose Alvarez, Redwood Credit Union
Forty Under 40: Lisa Barker, Miner Family Winery
Forty Under 40: Nicole Benjamin-Sathre, Hand Made Events
Forty Under 40: Brian Bottari, PG&E
Forty Under 40: Stephen Bradley, Sonic
Forty Under 40: Matt Brewer, Pisenti & Brinker
Forty Under 40: Karin Brown, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil
Forty Under 40: Jennie Bruneman, West Sonoma County Union High School District
Forty Under 40: Mikayla Butchart, Mikayla Butchart Illustration
Forty Under 40: Ryan Buxbaum, Artizen Staffing
Forty Under 40: Wynnelena Canlas Canio, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa
Forty Under 40: Chris Coulombe, Pacific Expeditors
Forty Under 40: Mark Douglas, MKM & Associates
Forty Under 40: Elizabeth Fritzinger, Abbey Weitzenberg Warren & Emery
Forty Under 40: Julien Gervreau, Jackson Family Wines
Forty Under 40: Eric Gilliland, Purple Wine + Spirits
Forty Under 40: Floyd Given, Nelson
Forty Under 40: Cheriene Griffith, Chevoo
Forty Under 40: Krishna Hendrickson, Capra Vineyards
Forty Under 40: Jason Kirchmann, BKF Engineers
Forty Under 40: Zita Konik, M.D., Kaiser Permanente San Rafael
Forty Under 40: Joe Lourdeaux of Epicenter Sports and Entertainment
Forty Under 40: Katie Madigan, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards
Forty Under 40: Kellie Noe, Sonoma Human Services
Forty Under 40: Akhilesh Pandey, Blentech Corp.
Forty Under 40: Kate Piontek, Sonoma County Winegrowers
Forty Under 40: Ali Pourghadir, Jackson Family Wines
Forty Under 40: Joe Rogoway, Rogoway Law Group
Forty Under 40: Tina Sheldon, Summit State Bank
Forty Under 40: Michael Shklovsky, Anderson Zeigler
Forty Under 40: David Short, Bank of Marin
Forty Under 40: Jessica Smith, Exchange Bank
Forty Under 40: Michael Tabayoyon, Allied Restoration Company
Forty Under 40: Jonathan Weintraub, BPM
Forty Under 40: Sam Williamson, Williamson/Beneficiis wines
Forty Under 40: Nathan Wilson, La Tortilla Factory
