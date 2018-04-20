Special Coverage: Forty Under 40 2018

North Bay Forty Under 40 awards, April 20, 2018

See pictures of winners from the North Bay Business Journal's Forty Under 40 awards event.

Forty Under 40: George Adair, Bay Equity Home Loans

George Adair of Bay Equity Home Loans in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Rachel Adams, George Petersen Insurance Agency

Rachel Adams of George Petersen Insurance Agency in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Jose Alvarez, Redwood Credit Union

Jose Alvarez, manager of Redwood Credit Union’s Sonoma branch, wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Lisa Barker, Miner Family Winery

Lisa Barker of Miner Family Winery in Napa Valley wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Nicole Benjamin-Sathre, Hand Made Events

Nicole Benjamin-Sathre of Hand Made Events, West Wine Tours and West Handmade Burgers wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Brian Bottari, PG&E

Brian Bottari of PG&E’s Santa Rosa office wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Stephen Bradley, Sonic

Stephen Bradley of Sonic in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Matt Brewer, Pisenti & Brinker

Matt Brewer of Pisenti & Brinker, LLP, in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Karin Brown, Spaulding McCullough & Tansil

Karin Brown of Spaulding McCullough & Tansil, LLP, in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Jennie Bruneman, West Sonoma County Union High School District

Jennie Bruneman of West Sonoma County Union High School District wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Mikayla Butchart, Mikayla Butchart Illustration

Mikayla Butchart of Mikayla Butchart Illustration in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Ryan Buxbaum, Artizen Staffing

Ryan Buxbaum of Artizen Staffing in Rohnert Park wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Wynnelena Canlas Canio, Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa

Wynnelena Canlas Canio of Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Chris Coulombe, Pacific Expeditors

Chris Coulombe of Pacific Expeditors in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Mark Douglas, MKM & Associates

Mark Douglas of MKM & Associates in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 Award.

Forty Under 40: Elizabeth Fritzinger, Abbey Weitzenberg Warren & Emery

Elizabeth Fritzinger of Santa Rosa law firm Abbey Weitzenberg Warren & Emery wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Julien Gervreau, Jackson Family Wines

Julien Gervreau of Santa Rosa-based Jackson Family Wines wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Eric Gilliland, Purple Wine + Spirits

Eric Gilliland of Purple Wine + Spirits in west Sonoma County wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Floyd Given, Nelson

Floyd Given of staffing firm Nelson in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Cheriene Griffith, Chevoo

Cheriene Griffith of Chevoo in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Krishna Hendrickson, Capra Vineyards

Krishna Hendrickson of Capra Vineyards in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Jason Kirchmann, BKF Engineers

Jason Kirchmann of BKF Engineers in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Zita Konik, M.D., Kaiser Permanente San Rafael

Zita Konik, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente San Rafael wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Joe Lourdeaux of Epicenter Sports and Entertainment

Joe Lourdeaux of Epicenter Sports and Entertainment in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Katie Madigan, St. Francis Winery & Vineyards

Katie Madigan of St. Francis Winery & Vineyards in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Kellie Noe, Sonoma Human Services

Kellie Noe of county of Sonoma Human Services in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Akhilesh Pandey, Blentech Corp.

Akhilesh Pandey of Blentech Corp. in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Kate Piontek, Sonoma County Winegrowers

Kate Piontek of Sonoma County Winegrowers wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Ali Pourghadir, Jackson Family Wines

Ali Pourghadir of Jackson Family Wines wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Joe Rogoway, Rogoway Law Group

Joe Rogoway of Rogoway Law Group in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Tina Sheldon, Summit State Bank

Tina Sheldon of Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Michael Shklovsky, Anderson Zeigler

Michael Shklovsky of Santa Rosa’s Anderson Zeigler wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: David Short, Bank of Marin

David Short of Bank of Marin wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Jessica Smith, Exchange Bank

Jessica Smith of Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Michael Tabayoyon, Allied Restoration Company

Michael Tabayoyon of Allied Restoration Company Inc. wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 Award

Forty Under 40: Jonathan Weintraub, BPM

Jonathan Weintraub of BPM, LLP, wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Sam Williamson, Williamson/Beneficiis wines

Sam Williamson of Williamson Wines and Beneficiis Wines wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Forty Under 40: Nathan Wilson, La Tortilla Factory

Nathan Wilson of La Tortilla Factory wins a North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 award.

Here are 40 North Bay young professionals you need to meet

From a trendsetting cannabis attorney in Santa Rosa to an San Rafael ER physician to the general manager of a big winery, the 2018 class of the North Bay Forty Under 40 are high-achievers. See who made the list.
© The North Bay Business Journal  |  Terms of Service |  Privacy Policy |  Jobs With Us |  RSS |  Advertising |  Sonoma Media Investments
Switch to our Mobile View