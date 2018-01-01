Special Coverage: Women In Business Awards 2018

15 stories of notable North Bay women professionals

You will learn more about these accomplished women, who join more than 200 other innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries who have been recognized in North Bay Business Journal's Women in Business Awards over 18 years.

Women in Business: Robin McRoskey Azevedo, McRoskey Mattress

Robin McRoskey Azevedo of McRoskey Mattress Company, which has opened a San Rafael store, wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Mary Lynn Bartholomew, Nelson

Mary Lynn Bartholomew of Nelson in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Sondra Bernstein, The Girl & the Fig

Sondra Bernstein of The Girl & the Fig in Sonoma wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Nancy Corriveau, Blentech

Nancy Corriveau of Blentech Corporation in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Michelle Crosbie, BPM

Michelle Crosbie of BPM's Santa Rosa office wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Genie Del Secco, Summit State Bank

Genie Del Secco of Summit State Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft

Tiffany Devitt of CannaCraft Inc. in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Maureen Disbot, St. Joseph Health

Maureen Disbot of St. Joseph Health Northern California in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Sherie C. Hickman, Sutter Health System

Sherie C. Hickman of Novato Community Hospital in Novato wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Ann Lobdell Hudson, Exchange Bank

Ann Lobdell Hudson of Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Judy James, Comcast

Judy James of Comcast in Rohnert Park wins Women in Business Award

Women in Business: Mishel Kaufman, Redwood Credit Union

Mishel Kaufman of Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Renee Mengali, Mengali Accountancy

Renee Mengali of Mengali Accountancy in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Kim Stare Wallace, Dry Creek Vineyard

Kim Stare Wallace of Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.

Women in Business: Elyse Weinstein, M.D., Kaiser Permanente

Elyse Weinstein, M.D., of Kaiser Permanente in San Rafael wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
