Special Coverage: Women In Business Awards 2018
15 stories of notable North Bay women professionals
You will learn more about these accomplished women, who join more than 200 other innovators, entrepreneurs and visionaries who have been recognized in North Bay Business Journal's Women in Business Awards over 18 years.
Women in Business: Robin McRoskey Azevedo, McRoskey Mattress
Robin McRoskey Azevedo of McRoskey Mattress Company, which has opened a San Rafael store, wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Mary Lynn Bartholomew, Nelson
Mary Lynn Bartholomew of Nelson in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Sondra Bernstein, The Girl & the Fig
Sondra Bernstein of The Girl & the Fig in Sonoma wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Nancy Corriveau, Blentech
Nancy Corriveau of Blentech Corporation in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Michelle Crosbie, BPM
Michelle Crosbie of BPM's Santa Rosa office wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Genie Del Secco, Summit State Bank
Genie Del Secco of Summit State Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Tiffany Devitt, CannaCraft
Tiffany Devitt of CannaCraft Inc. in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Maureen Disbot, St. Joseph Health
Maureen Disbot of St. Joseph Health Northern California in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Sherie C. Hickman, Sutter Health System
Sherie C. Hickman of Novato Community Hospital in Novato wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Ann Lobdell Hudson, Exchange Bank
Ann Lobdell Hudson of Exchange Bank in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Judy James, Comcast
Judy James of Comcast in Rohnert Park wins Women in Business Award
Women in Business: Mishel Kaufman, Redwood Credit Union
Mishel Kaufman of Redwood Credit Union in Santa Rosa wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Renee Mengali, Mengali Accountancy
Renee Mengali of Mengali Accountancy in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.
Women in Business: Kim Stare Wallace, Dry Creek Vineyard
Kim Stare Wallace of Dry Creek Vineyard in Healdsburg wins a North Bay Business Journal Women in Business award.