1.45 million square feet of Marin–Sonoma industrial projects planned

Each March, the Business Journal invites top commercial real estate brokers from around the North Bay to submit analyses of their markets. Here are their insights on what’s being built, what’s in demand and who is moving around.

The industrial market in Marin and Sonoma counties continues to outperform other property sectors.

While not immune from challenges and headwinds, the market has had relatively stable vacancy, moderate rent growth and continued demand across sectors.

The sales market across all property types saw a rapid increase in financing costs resulting in rising cap rates and lowering property values. However, even with the effects of price adjustment on both buyers and sellers, the industrial sales market remains robust.

Over the last year the North Bay’s Highway 101 corridor has seen a decent number of larger leases and sales. Property users in the North Bay have for the most part been companies that provide goods and services to the area as well as food and beverage production that evolves from our location nestled in wine and farm country.

Local industrial demand continues to drive new projects. There are about 1.45 million square feet of development in the pipeline from Novato to Windsor, with timelines for delivery from mid-2023 to late 2024.

Historically, many industrial developments have been preleased at or before construction. The first project nearing completion in April is an 80,000-square-foot build-to-suit for moving and storage firm Pods in Cotati. In Rohnert Park, Panittoni will deliver 89,000- and 65,000-square-foot buildings, with leases of 70,000 to Brady and 45,000 to Restaurant Depot.

The largest single project in the pipeline is a three-building Brennan Industrial and New York Life project with 477,000 square feet in Windsor west of Highway 101 and south of Shiloh Road and US 101. It is permitted for wine and food production, and construction is slated to start after the rainy season.

Dermody Properties is in the final stage of permitting a 129,200-square-foot project near the Sonoma County airport with smaller possible demised spaces and heavy dock loading. Billa Landing, near the Santa Rosa airport, has just over 200,000 square feet planned for two more buildings. There are two separate buildings located off Northpoint Parkway in southwest Santa Rosa with just under 200,000 square feet in the final stages of permit approval.

Marin–Sonoma industrial vacancy at the end of the fourth quarter was 5.8% of roughly 1.8 million square feet available, up from 4.4% of 1.4 million available square feet. The largest single increase in vacancy was 249,000 square feet at Victory Station near Sonoma.

But despite the rise in vacancy, the market has seen an increase in rental rates and very consistent demand.

On the sale side, despite the increase in interest rates, demand for industrial property acquisition remains very strong. Over the last year, most were sold off market.

Here are some transactions worth mentioning for existing buildings (not including land sales):

1500 Cader Lane, Petaluma – 125,000 square feet on 14.25 acres.

3800 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma – 172,000 square feet (sale lease-back).

2249 South McDowell, Petaluma – 112,000 square feet.

45 Leveroni Court, Novato – 30,500 square feet.

3200 N Laughlin, Santa Rosa – 163,194 square feet

1042-1170 Hopper, Santa Rosa – +/- 220,000 square feet.

1740 Copperhill, Santa Rosa – 70,312 square feet

830 Denbeste Court, Windsor, 63,000 square feet.

So where does that put us? The overall economy is in a state of turmoil. Investing in the stock market is risky, crypto is a sure bet, the office market has never been better. In all seriousness, the industrial market in the North Bay has historically been strong and relatively consistent with little to no large swings in vacancy with rental rates growing steadily.

COVID accelerated industrial demand and even while the government attempts to slow the overall economy, there is still a need to manufacture, store and ship products in the North Bay.

What does that mean? Overall, the market demand for industrial space remains strong. Larger requirements are looking further out from a timing perspective, which is a good thing considering the square footage of existing product is limited.

While we will likely see a rise in vacancy rates as new product is delivered to the market, we have seen many of the newer projects see lease-up during or before completion of construction. In addition, we have seen and expect to see a rise in rental rates due to demand and cost of construction.

Until we see a major shift in demand or the national industrial market, we expect to see similar trends from 2022 in 2023.

Trevor Buck is an executive director at Cushman & Wakefield (cushwake.com).