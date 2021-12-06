11 organizations, individuals named as North Bay Gives Awards winners

Companies and individuals making a difference for others in the North Bay are being honored by the North Bay Business Journal at its first North Bay GIVES Awards.

The awards recognize a wide variety of organizations and individuals, from organizations working on specific issues, like education or housing, to those who have provided financial support for other groups addressing issues like feeding the hungry. Individuals receiving this year’s honors include people who have supported elevating the lives of the disabled, helped in insuring farming remains a viable way of life, as well as helping insure seniors have a place to live in our communities.

Recipients will be honored at an awards ceremony to be held virtually on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. Register for this free event at nbbj.news/gives21.

The Journal will profile these winners in its Dec. 27 issue.

Organization honors

Friedman’s Home Improvement

Quattrocchi Kwok Architects

Arrow Benefits Group

Clover Sonoma

Community Resources for Children (CRC)

Kaiser Permanente

North Bay Association of Realtors

The Boys and Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga

Individual honors

Paul and Deborah Cleveland, volunteers and donors, Becoming Independent

Mary Stompe, executive director, PEP Housing

Ryan Klobas, CEO, Napa County Farm Bureau