110-apartment senior living, memory care center proposed for southern Marin County

A developer proposing a four-story residential care center with 110 dwellings in Strawberry has submitted his plans to Marin County for preliminary review.

Because the site at 70 N. Knoll Road is included in the county's new housing element, the project could be eligible for ministerial approval. That means county planning commissioners and supervisors would have little or no ability to require changes to the project, and it would not be required to conform with the California Environmental Quality Act.

The applicant, Ali Kia Shabahangi, the principal of the Spirit Living Group in San Anselmo, could not be reached for comment.

Riley Hurd, a land-use attorney representing Spirit Living, said the project calls for "69 independent senior living units and 41 high-acuity, memory care suites or beds."

The main building would be at the base of a hill on an approximately 3.1-acre portion of the 6.5-acre vacant site. The building would stand over 44 feet tall and contain about 118,158 square feet of floor area.

The development would be in one of the areas designed in the Marin Countywide Plan as "ridge and upland greenbelt" because of their "visually prominent ridgelines."

"If you're looking at it on paper, it's pretty clear that it is a massive, monolithic project," said Julie Brown, a member of the Strawberry Design Review Board. "There are significant concerns with massing and scale and the siting of it."

The plans also call for the construction of a detached horse barn for an equestrian therapy program. A proposed subterranean garage would supply parking for 31 vehicles, and another 10 parking spaces would be outdoors.

The site is zoned to allow just one dwelling per 5 acres. But because the parcel was included in the sites inventory of the county's new housing element, the developer won't be limited by the normal zoning.

"The zoning wasn't changed, but a 'housing overlay designation' was added," said Jillian Zeiger, a county planner. "Therefore, if the site application meets the standards outlined in the form-based code, it meets the density designation and a maximum of 59 units, it would qualify for ministerial review."

The housing element is Marin County's plan for complying with the state's mandate for new housing over the next eight years. The county and its municipalities have been ordered to allow about 14,000 more residences by 2031.

The sites inventory in the county's housing element identifies 148 places as preferred locations for new dwellings. On many of these sites, developers have been granted higher densities for a certain number of acres. This is known as the "housing overlay."

In the case of 70 N. Knoll Road, the housing overlay gives the developer permission to develop 3.7 acres of the 6.5-acre site at 16 dwellings per acre, allowing Spirit Living up to 59 residences.

For parcels included in the sites inventory, the housing element also eliminated a requirement that development in the ridge and upland greenbelt be limited to the lowest end of the allowable density range.

In order to qualify for ministerial review, Spirit Living would normally have to limit its project to 59 dwellings.

"However," Zeiger said, "there is also the density bonus."

State law and county code allows developers higher densities if the housing is for older residents or affordable to lower-income residents.

Riley explained the math behind's Spirit Living's proposal. He said that under Marin County code, multiple high-acuity-care apartments, like memory care or significantly assisted living, count as a single dwelling.

In addition, Riley said that under state law all housing projects for older residents get an automatic 20% density bonus, which gives Spirit Living an additional 12 dwellings on top of the 59 provided by the housing overlay.

The result is that for the purposes of density law, Spirit Living is entitled to build 71 dwellings at the site and is only proposing 70, because the 41 memory care apartments count as a single residence.

If the project were to qualify for ministerial approval, it would still be subject to the county's new form-based code, which supervisors adopted with the housing element in January. The form-based code sets out certain basic objective design and building standards that developers are supposed to meet even under the ministerial approval process.

"In some ways, I think the form-based code is designed for a project like this," Brown said.

The form-based code can't limit the number of dwellings developers build on their parcels, but it is seen as a possible way to reduce the visual impact of projects by requiring developers to place their residences in multiple smaller buildings, instead of massive structures.

"The project will be designed to fit as many sections of the form-based code as possible while still allowing the permitted density to be achieved," Riley said. "Waivers pursuant to the state density bonus law will be granted for any code sections that physically preclude construction of the project. Accordingly, the approval process will be ministerial."

State law allows developers to circumvent even objective design standards if they can demonstrate the regulations would render their project financially unfeasible.

Riley said that Marin needs more housing for older residents, noting that census data released in June showed that the median age of Marin's population is the oldest of any county in the Bay Area. In 2022, Marin had a median age more than 9 years above the national median.

Brown said, "We clearly need this type of use." However, she added, "as much as this project may be desirable programmatically, the physicality proposed warrants considerable consideration."