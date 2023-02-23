Jaeger-Jackson: The bottom line is as an organization, our employees are our greatest asset – and our immediate focus is on creating a health care ecosystem that attracts and retains fantastic talent. We have much to be proud of at Sutter Solano, but this work will continue into the future.

Klein: Workforce shortages are very challenging for MarinHealth. This includes filling key positions such as primary care physicians, nurses, medical assistants, and technicians. It is not just a local issue but a nationwide problem.

The shortages are related to the fallout from the pandemic, people leaving positions due to retirement, the demands of the job, and the burnout of health care workers. That being said, we are increasing our recruiting efforts and implementing more robust recruiting incentives in order to fill positions.

Kumar: Across the country we’re experiencing a demographic shift where we have an aging population that needs a lot more care. The percentage of older adults is rising, and by 2030 more than one in five people will be age 65 and older.

We need a steady pipeline of primary care physicians, nurses, and other health care professionals to care for that population. In addition to physicians, we need to leverage our care teams and utilize nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, nurses, medical assistants in a team-based model, all working interdependently to provide comprehensive care.

Lam: Canopy Health is a local health care network. So we don't have the same issues that front line workers face. We support our partners who are providing front line care and offer help with the transitions of care for members so they are less abrasion for their staff when serving our population.

Peterson: As stated, we have made a lot of progress this past year, and our net positive staffing numbers are very encouraging. Having said that, we also had an uphill climb given that our challenge was to not only stay net positive, but increase staffing significantly for our expansion tower.

At this point we are fully staffed, but have a lot more work ahead of us to convert the remainder of our increased travel workforce to permanent hires.

Reader: Healdsburg Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital are likewise challenged with finding and retaining enough health care workers. Our turnover, vacancy, and time-to-fill job metrics are twice as high as what they were pre-pandemic, with some postings receiving zero qualified applicants for eight months or longer.

As an organization we’ve had to adjust our recruitment strategies, including hiring the largest volume of resident nurses and partnering with universities and allied health schools to develop talent pipelines.

We’re also working hard to support connection and community, professional development pathways, and robust benefits programs so that those caregivers who currently serve at our hospitals feel inspired to continue their careers with us.

Salaway: We understand the value and need for mental health support and so we are doing our part to meet the shortage by offering a Master of Science in Counseling program at the Kaiser Permanente School of Allied Health Sciences.

Our goal is to grow the next generation of licensed marriage and family therapists via this program. Our employees who participate in the program are eligible for tuition assistance of 75% of the total cost of tuition.

We are also pleased to have our long-standing partnerships with Sonoma State University, the College of Marin, Dominican University and the Santa Rosa Junior College, and other educational institutions to prepare health care professionals at all levels, including nurses, doctors, medical assistants, and techs in a variety of specialties, such as pharmacy and surgical.

Shulman: The Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Family Medicine Residency started in 2018, training Family Medicine physicians to counteract the primary care physician shortage in the US. This year we matched our new class of six Family Medicine residents who will start in July. Family Medicine training is three years, and we have graduated two classes of residents so far.

What is your organization’s top priority for 2023 and why?

Curry

We want to address all the preventable things that we really specialize in - high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes care, mental health, cancer prevention to stop the effects of any delayed care during the pandemic. We also want to be able to offer our patients the same day or next day for most things without having to go to an emergency room.

Gammon

Novato Community Hospital’s top priority for 2023 is providing excellent patient care through programs that improve staff well-being and engagement. We truly believe that creating a positive work environment improves patient safety and patient satisfaction. We recognize that health care is a challenging market to recruit in, so retaining and promoting the development of our current staff and bringing on new hires is the focus of every leader across our organization.