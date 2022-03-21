194-acre Petaluma site sold to Marin County nonprofit

The Institute of Noetic Sciences has sold its 194-acre campus in Petaluma to a nonprofit that lost its Napa County retreat center in a 2020 wildfire.

The institute, also known as IONS, which focuses on research related to the “implicit understanding as it relates to personal understanding,” announced the sale to the Hoffman Institute Foundation, based in San Rafael. The price was not disclosed.

Hoffman offers residential, week-long retreats which, according to its website, uses proprietary applications allowing participants to “learn how to transform counterproductive beliefs, perceptions, and emotional patterns that are limiting their lives. They are taught how to live from the positive dimensions of their beings, resulting in lives that are more free, open, loving, spontaneous, joyous, creative, balanced, and whole.”

The nonprofit reports it operates in 10 counties around the world. It was founded by Apollo 14 astronaut Dr. Edgar Mitchell.

Hoffman began renting IONS’s facilities after the wildfire in 2020, it stated. The agreement between IONS and the Hoffman organization allows the former to maintain administrative offices on campus until the end of 2022, “giving them a valuable runway for discerning the optimal structure for their growing presence in the world — both physically in terms of their next headquarters and virtually via expanded online engagement and educational offerings,” the institute stated.

“The choice of the Hoffman Institute as the new steward is remarkably aligned with the mission and legacy of IONS,” said Claire Lachance, CEO of the institute, which is headquartered in Petaluma. “As providers of the Hoffman Process, which is a world-renowned personal transformation program, the Hoffman Institute will ensure that the land we held sacred for 21 years remains in service to raising consciousness. We are eager to explore a variety of possibilities for IONS next headquarters, reflecting our sharpened strategic focus on leading-edge research and program development.”