1st phase of 2.4 million-square-foot Napa Valley warehouse project approved

Drought-era questions about water supply between neighboring cities in Napa and Solano counties was resolved, allowing a 208-acre industrial park to move forward toward approval.

The American Canyon City Council on Tuesday March 21 unanimously approved environmental and first-phase planning documents for the Giovannini Logistics Center project south of Devlin Road near the Napa County Airport industrial area.

“It’s been a long process to get here,” Mayor Leon Garcia said after votes. “I’m glad we were able to conclude it.”

