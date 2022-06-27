2 downtown Napa projects head toward completion

Two key downtown Napa redevelopments are both racing toward the finish line, with new commercial tenants expected to debut in the coming weeks and months.

The former Exertec building, located at 1500 First St., has been completely redeveloped and expanded and is now called West End.

A 5,124-square-foot, second-floor addition was added to an existing second-floor portion of the building. The remodel was estimated to cost $12 million to $13 million, developer Michael C. Holcomb said in a 2021 interview.

Napa law firm Dickenson, Peatman & Fogarty leased the second floor of West End. However, the firm won't have to move very far — it's currently located just one block to the east, inside Napa Square at 1455 First St.

The Napa Solano MediSpa will also relocate from inside Napa Square to the West End building.

"As soon as we heard," about the project, "I just jumped at the chance to try and get a good spot," said Dr. Bill McClure of Napa Solano MediSpa.

Napa Square is a fine location, he said, but being on the ground floor of the West End project means exposure to much more foot traffic by both visitors and locals.

The business plans to offer an expanded selection of retail products and spa services at the new location. The market for such services "is growing and we have the capability to meet this demand in the new building," said McClure. "We're projecting to double our business fairly quickly," he predicted.

To date, real estate company Engel & Völkers, Tannery Bend Beerworks and an esthetician make up the other tenants at West End. A coffee cafe, or as many as two restaurants, will fill out the remaining two spaces. According to a leasing page for the project, rents are listed at $4.50 per square foot, plus taxes, maintenance and insurance.

Developers Holcomb and Jim Keller are responsible for the reimagining of the former gym.

Construction originally began more than a year ago. "Everything is taking a little longer than we thought but we're really excited about the way it's all turning out," said Holcomb. "It's creating a totally different vibe in downtown Napa."

One block over

Just a block away, a new façade for the Register Square development has been revealed.

"We are very close to the end," said Scot Hunter, the broker for the project created by Vesta Pacific Development. "When it's done it will be an outstanding building."

The first key tenant of Register Square (on the 1600 block of Second Street) is Bookmine. The business will relocate from its current home on Pearl Street. Owner Naomi Chamblin said she's not sure of the exact moving date yet.

In a 2021 interview Chamblin said it was exhilarating to see the walls going up. "We are so excited to see this dream really happening."

The second commercial condo at Napa Square is owned by an investor who has yet to announce tenants, said Hunter.

That space could accommodate between one to three tenants, said Hunter. Likely candidates include insurance, financial services or real estate professionals.

The largest portion of Register Square is 51 housing units. Hunter said that the project is effectively sold out, but two units could come back on the market if those buyers change their minds. One, with four bedrooms, would be priced at $1.6 million. The second, with three bedrooms would be $1.075 million.

About 30 of the remaining units will begin closing in July, said Hunter. Prices range from $730,000 for the smallest two bedroom units to $1.7 million for the largest four bedroom units.

Hunter said that of all 51 residential units at Register Square, about half are the primary residence of the owner. Second homes make up most of the other units. Most of those second homeowners are Bay Area residents, including San Francisco, the peninsula and the East Bay as well as the Sacramento area, said Hunter.

Only about seven Register Square homes out of the 51 are long term rentals, he noted. "That's quite low and great for ownership because almost everybody is an owner occupant."

Those rental units have been priced in the $4,000 to 4,500 a month range, he said.