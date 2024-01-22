2 new senior care businesses come to Vacaville

The Vacaville Chamber of Commerce will be cutting the ceremonial ribbon for two new businesses this week, officially marking Graceful Living Care Home and REM Senior Day Program open for business.

Graceful Living Care Home's ribbon-cutting will be at 3:30 p.m. Monday. REM Senior Day Program's inaugural event will occur at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-121.9346672&lat=38.3948828&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Graceful Living Care Home is a fully-staffed, six-bed residential care facility for the elderly that will ensure residents' daily needs are met, including three home-cooked meals, laundry services, bathing and trips to medical appointments.

Tours of the facility will be hosted as attendees arrive, offering interested guests a look around the house. Refreshments will be available, and the home's administrator, Janae Malbrough, will be onsite to say a few words. With an anticipated turnout of 50 to 75 people, Malbrough is asking that everyone wear masks due to the potential sensitivities of those touring.

When asked how this care facility differs from others, Malbrough emphasized the dignity that the elderly are afforded at Graceful Home. The home's use of "graceful" in its title touches on Malbrough's primary approach to this line of work.

As the primary cook, cleaner, and facility administrator, Malbrough says she has honed a level of devotion in her career that she will be transferring to the home and its residents.

Part 2 of our interview of Janae, the CEO of Graceful Living Care Homes. Learn more about our story or how your loved one can be a part by visiting us online! #eldercare #elderlycarerevolution #gracefullivingcarehomes #assistedliving Posted by Graceful Living Care Homes on Wednesday, November 22, 2023

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.northbaybusinessjournal.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-121.9379005&lat=38.39127149999999&z=12">Click here to view this embed</a>.

REM Senior Day Program offers support in another facet of elderly life: memory care. The program offers seniors a supervised, structured daytime environment to support individuals with memory care needs.

With time slots in the morning or afternoon, the activity-based program is geared toward individuals who want an outlet to focus on a variety of hobbies. While the program is not set up for full-time care, there is a minimum attendance of three days per week for program involvement.

The Graceful Living Care Home ribbon-cutting will be at 412 Mount Vernon Circle, Vacaville.

REM Senior Day Program's ribbon cutting will be at 3777 Vaca Valley Parkway, Vacaville.